Dodgers get two runs late to beat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Despite being involved in a pitching duel most of Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels that his team’s bats are coming around,

The Dodgers took advantage of the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen to eke out a 4-2 victory with two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth.

Howie Kendrick hit a run-scoring single with two out in the eighth inning to end a tie and the Dodgers (16-15) won the final two games of the three-game series after the Blue Jays (16-17) took the opener.

“I think the at-bats are getting better, the quality throughout the lineup,” Roberts said. “Before there was a lot of inconsistency with that.”

Joc Pederson homered for the Dodgers, who have won just four times in the past 12 games.

Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling allowed one hit and one run with six strikeouts in six innings.

He was replaced by right-hander Chris Hatcher to start the seventh and gave up an unearned run on a single by Kevin Pillar and an error by right-fielder Trayce Thompson.

Hatcher (3-3) wound up with the win when Los Angeles scored twice in the eighth. Right-hander Kenley Jansen pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn his 11th save of the season.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada allowed three hits, two walks and one run on a home run in seven innings. He struck out eight before right-hander Drew Storen (0-2) replaced him in the eighth.

The Dodgers were able to take advantage of the Blue Jays’ bullpen woes.

“It’s tough.” Roberts said. “I think every team can say that. There’s only a few premier closers in the game.”

“We’re trying to build something, build some confidence get something rolling,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We’re constantly looking at how things are run, trying to figure out the best way to go.”

Storen allowed a walk and a double and both scored after closer Roberto Osuna replaced him. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead and Storen, who has been struggling, took the loss.

Storen said that he didn’t see a reason to make changes. “I’ve had some pretty good outings before this,” he said. “I’ve had stretches like this before. It’s the nature of the game. You just keep you head down and do your thing. It’s the reason I’ve had the career I’ve had.”

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead. Pillar doubled to left center to lead off the bottom of the third inning. He advanced to third on a groundout to first base by Russell Martin. Pillar then beat the throw home on a Ryan Goins’ ground ball to first. Kendrick made a diving play and threw while on the ground.

The Dodgers tied the game with two out in the seventh when Pederson hit a first-pitch curveball to right for his sixth home run of the season.

“Got two quick outs,” Estrada said. “Called a curveball. I was trying to go arm side with it and I kind of told myself you can flip it up there for strike one I should have known it was Pederson and he’s pretty aggressive. I made a bad pitch and he put a good swing on it. Just tip your hat and move on.”

The Blue Jays got their second hit of the game when Justin Smoak singled with two out in the seventh against Hatcher. Tulowitzki walked. Pillar singled to right and Thompson bobbled the ball, allowing Smoak to score from third to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

Storen walked Utley to open the eighth and allowed a ground-rule double to Seager to leave runners at second and third for right-hander Roberto Osuna.

After Turner took a called third strike, Gonzalez was walked intentionally to load the bases for Yasmani Grandal, who tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center.

Kendrick singled to right to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

“I wasn’t really going to wait around to see his slider or anything like that,” Kendrick said. “He left a fastball out over the middle and I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Right-hander Pedro Baez started the eighth for the Dodgers and allowed a one-out single to Michael Saunders. After Josh Donaldson struck out, Jansen replaced Baez to face Jose Bautista who lined out softly to Utley on the shortstop side of the bag.

“He’s just so heady,” Roberts said. “He’s always in the right spots. I was holding my breath. I didn’t think he could be there.”

The Dodgers added a run in the ninth when right-hander Jesse Chavez allowed singles to Yasiel Puig and Utley and left-hander Chad Girodo allowed an RBI single to Seager.

Jansen pitched around Smoak’s ground-rule double in the bottom of the ninth.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (left oblique strain) started a rehabilitation assignment with Oklahoma City on Saturday. Pitching at Colorado Springs, Bolsinger allowed three hits, including a home run, no walks and two runs in four innings. He struck out three and 30 of his 46 pitches were strikes. ... Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey has not win since April 4. He lost Saturday for the fourth time in his past six starts in which he has averaged 2.3 runs per game in support. ... Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-1, 2.82 ERA) will face Giants RHP Jake Peavy (1-3, 9.00 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. ... Dodgers LHP Scott Kazmir (2-2, 5.68 ERA) will face New York Mets LHP Steven Matz (4-1, 2.83 ERA) Monday in the opener of a four-game game series at Dodger Stadium.