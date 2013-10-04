Preview: Dodgers at Braves

The Atlanta Braves struck out 15 times in a series-opening loss and now have to deal with Los Angeles right-hander Zack Greinke when they host the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Friday. Atlanta hitters fanned 12 times in seven innings against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the opener and must fare better against Greinke to avoid heading to Los Angeles in an 0-2 hole. The Braves have lost four consecutive home postseason games.

The Dodgers had 11 hits in Thursday’s 6-1 victory, including a two-run homer by Adrian Gonzalez - the first postseason blast of his career. A.J. Ellis doubled twice and hopes to continue his surge as he is 4-for-10 with a homer against Game 2 starter Mike Minor. Atlanta had just five hits in the opener, with the high-priced B.J. Upton (.184 average) starting the game on the bench and the well-paid Dan Uggla (.179) left off the playoff roster.

TV: 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (15-4, 2.63 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (15-12, 3.11)

Greinke was just 1-1 over his last five starts despite allowing just six runs. He blanked Atlanta on four hits over seven innings on June 6 and is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA in three career outings against the Braves. Greinke is 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 15 career postseason appearances (12 starts).

Minor is making his first career playoff start. He is 1-1 with a 2.32 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers, including a 1-0 mark and 2.25 ERA in two outings this season. Minor went 0-4 with a 3.94 ERA in five September starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the opener, with 3B Chris Johnson delivering a run-scoring single.

2. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier (ankle) was included on the postseason roster and grounded out as a pinch hitter in the opener.

3. Atlanta RF Justin Upton is 5-for-11 with a homer against Greinke.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Dodgers 2