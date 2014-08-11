Preview: Dodgers at Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers bring the National League’s best record into Monday’s opener of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves, and the NL West leaders send Kevin Correia to the mound to give their starting rotation a breather. Correia, acquired in a Saturday night trade with Minnesota, allows Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly to potentially go to a six-man rotation. The Dodgers swept Atlanta in a three-game series July 29-31 in Los Angeles, the first three games of an eight-game Braves’ losing streak that has jeopardized their postseason chances.

Atlanta captured two of three in a critical weekend series with Washington, pulling within 3 ½ games of the Nationals in the NL East and within two games of the second NL wild-card spot. The Braves continue to struggle offensively, scoring 29 runs while going 2-9 in their past 11 games. Newly acquired Emilio Bonifacio started in center and batted leadoff Sunday as Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez sat the struggling B.J. Upton.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kevin Correia (5-13, 4.94 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (10-8, 2.92)

Perhaps the change of scenery will help Correia, who had a 1.46 WHIP and allowed opponents to bat .297 during 23 starts with the Twins. The 33-year-old got a no-decision against San Diego on Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits in six innings. Correia, a 12-year veteran who recorded double-digit victories in four consecutive seasons from 2009-2012, is 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA in 12 lifetime appearances against the Braves.

Teheran gave up two runs on five hits against the Dodgers in the series finale in Los Angeles, but was outdueled by Clayton Kershaw in a 2-1 defeat. He was drilled for six runs on nine hits in his last start Wednesday at Seattle, the most runs allowed by the 23-year-old Atlanta ace since June 11. Teheran is 24-16 with a 3.07 ERA in 54 starts since the start of last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez and OF Yasiel Puig each are 3-for-5 lifetime against Teheran, and the Dodgers’ roster is hitting .310 off the right-hander.

2. Bonifacio is 7-for-23 in seven games since Atlanta acquired him from the Cubs in a July 31 trade.

3. Los Angeles OF Matt Kemp is hitting .342 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 22 games since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Dodgers 2