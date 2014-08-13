Preview: Dodgers at Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to maintain their recent dominance of the Atlanta Braves when the teams continue their four-game series Wednesday in Atlanta. After dispatching the Braves in the National League Division Series last fall, the Dodgers have claimed the first five meetings between the teams in 2014. Each of those victories have come in the past three weeks, playing a big role in the divergent paths for the two squads.

Los Angeles has won three straight and 13 of 18 to expand its lead in the National League West to six games over San Francisco. Atlanta, meanwhile, has lost 11 of 13 to tumble five games behind first-place Washington in the NL East and 2 1/2 games back of the second wild-card spot. With another loss Wednesday, the Braves would sit at .500 for the first time since they opened the year 1-1.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (13-5, 3.21 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (11-6, 3.69)

Ryu is 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA over his last five starts after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He has limited opponents to a .198 average while posting 32 strikeouts against only four walks in that span. Ryu last faced the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS in October, giving up four runs and six hits in only three innings.

Santana cruised through five scoreless frames in his previous start against Washington before giving up four runs in his sixth and final inning, but still managed to pick up his fourth straight win. He has a 2.65 ERA during the winning streak, which also includes one no-decision at San Diego earlier this month. The veteran is 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA in eight career starts versus the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LF Carl Crawford is 8-for-12 over his last three games.

2. Atlanta’s rotation has produced 82 quality starts, most in the majors.

3. Los Angeles 3B Juan Uribe is 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in his career against Santana.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Braves 3