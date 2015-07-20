Preview: Dodgers at Braves

Brandon Beachy has made it back to the big leagues after recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, and Monday he faces the team who discovered him. Beachy takes the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves, who signed Beachy out of an independent league in 2008.

The Dodgers opened a 10-game road trip by taking two of three from National League East leader Washington, and should get left fielder Carl Crawford off the disabled list during the series. Crawford, sidelined since April 27 with a strained right oblique, is expected to join the team in Atlanta. The Braves dropped the final two games of a weekend set with the Chicago Cubs and their offensive struggles continue, scoring one run in the series’ final 18 innings. One positive is reliever Jim Johnson, who has not allowed a run in his past 17 appearances dating back to June 9.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon Beachy (0-1 6.75 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (3-1, 3.10)

Beachy, who was granted free agency by the Braves in December and signed with the Dodgers two months later, gave up three runs on five hits in four innings with three walks and two strikeouts in his Los Angeles debut July 11 against Milwaukee. He went 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA in five minor-league rehab starts after not pitching at all in 2014. Beachy went 14-11 for Atlanta with a 3.23 ERA in 46 starts from 2010-2013.

Wisler has posted four quality starts in his first five major-league outings, giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings on July 11 at Colorado. The 22-year-old has won both his home starts, giving up one run on seven hits in 13 1/3 innings en route to defeating the New York Mets and Nationals. Left-handers are hitting .295 off Wisler, compared to a .246 mark by right-handers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal left Sunday’s game at Washington after being hit in the jaw with a foul ball; X-rays were negative but more tests are planned for Monday.

2. The Braves are expected to add LHP Andrew McKirahan to their bullpen Monday; McKirahan was suspended 80 games in April for testing positive for ipamorelin, a banned substance.

3. Los Angeles is 20-23 away from home after going 49-32 on the road last season.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Dodgers 2