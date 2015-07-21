Preview: Dodgers at Braves

Maybe positive news on injured Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman jolted the team’s offense to life Monday, and the Braves hope it continues Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a three-game series. Atlanta, which has scored two runs or fewer 15 times in 27 games since losing Freeman to a bruised right wrist last month, broke loose offensively in Monday’s 7-5 victory.

Freeman, who was hitting .299 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs before going on the disabled list, could start a minor-league rehab assignment this week. The Braves finished with 11 hits Monday, their highest total since July 6, and saw right fielder Nick Markakis hit his first homer of the season. Los Angeles second baseman Howie Kendrick drove in two runs Monday, just the third time Kendrick has recorded an RBI in a Dodgers defeat. Los Angeles dropped to 2-2 on its current 10-game road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (5-5, 3.17 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (6-6, 3.76)

With Hyun-Jin Ryu out for the season with a labrum injury, Anderson has provided a surprising dose of stability in the middle of the Dodgers’ rotation. The 27-year-old has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 starts, going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in his past six outings with 30 strikeouts against 10 walks. Anderson got a no-decision against Atlanta on May 25, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings.

Wood’s first half ended in strange fashion as he made two starts in a four-game series at Colorado, throwing two pitches before a rain delay ended his first outing and then surrendering seven runs in 5 2/3 innings three days later. Wood beat the Dodgers on May 27, holding Los Angeles to one run on seven hits in seven innings. He has struggled at home, posting a 5.18 ERA with a 1-3 record in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers placed C A.J. Ellis on the disabled list with right knee inflammation before Monday’s game, promoting C Austin Barnes as C Yasmani Grandal took a foul tip off his chin Sunday.

2. Atlanta rookie 2B Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double Monday and is 9-for-14 with 22 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

3. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner went 4-for-4 Monday, and is 7-for-14 in four games against the Braves in 2015.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Dodgers 3