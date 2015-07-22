Preview: Dodgers at Braves

Nick Markakis just seems to have a way of pestering the Los Angeles Dodgers. After belting a two-run homer in the opener, Markakis scored twice the following night and looks to help the Atlanta Braves secure a three-game series sweep when they host the Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon.

Markakis added two hits in Tuesday’s 4-3 triumph to improve to 8-for-14 with three doubles and four RBIs in his last four games versus the Dodgers. While Atlanta has won two in a row after losing seven of its previous eight, National League West-leading Los Angeles fell to 2-3 on its 10-game road trip. Justin Turner followed up his four-hit performance in the opener with a solo homer on Tuesday, improving to 8-for-18 in five games against the Braves this season. Adrian Gonzalez hasn’t been too shabby in his own right, going 7-for-21 with two homers and five RBIs in that stretch and is 11-for-24 with four blasts and seven RBIs over his last six games overall.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, SPSO (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (4-3, 3.04 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-4, 4.53)

Bolsinger continued his steady performance on Friday by allowing just one run on two hits in four innings before a power outage at Nationals Park ended his last trip to the mound. The 27-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since a seven-inning jaunt against Arizona on June 8, but has surrendered just three homers in 77 frames this season. Bolsinger was torched in his lone career start versus Atlanta, yielding seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Teheran has struggled mightily in all three career outings versus Los Angeles, posting an 0-3 mark with a 6.86 ERA while allowing the Dodgers to bat .316 against him. The 24-year-old Colombian was ripped for a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 8-0 setback to Los Angeles on May 26. Teheran enters Wednesday’s tilt having received two straight no-decisions while walking three batters in each of his last three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson, who collected three hits on Tuesday, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he hopes the team deals him prior to the trade deadline.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick has hit safely in four straight and eight of his last nine games.

3. Dodgers LF Carl Crawford was activated from the 60-day disabled list after being sidelined since late April with a torn right oblique.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Braves 2