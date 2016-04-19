Preview: Dodgers at Braves

Alex Wood has pitched in 100 games in his major-league career, but undoubtedly there will be extra adrenaline when the Dodgers’ left-hander takes the mound Tuesday in Atlanta for the opener of a three-game series. Wood makes his first career appearance against the Braves, the team Wood made his big-league debut with in 2013 before he was dealt to Los Angeles last summer.

The Dodgers have won four of their past five following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Giants, when catcher Yasmani Grandal collected two hits and a RBI in his second consecutive start as Los Angeles continues working the 2015 All-Star back into the lineup following offseason surgery. Closer Kenley Jansen picked up his fifth save Sunday, allowing only two hits with no walks and six strikeouts in his past five appearances. Atlanta started the season with nine consecutive losses but comes in after a surprising three-game sweep at Miami, a successful weekend fueled by strong bullpen work. Braves relievers gave up only two runs in 13 innings against the Marlins with three saves, including Matt Wisler’s first career save, two days before he is expected to start the series opener against Los Angeles.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (0-2, 6.35)

Wood rebounded from a rough first start to beat the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, giving up one run on five hits in seven innings. He surrendered five runs on eight hits in five innings to lose to the Giants on April 7, and is averaging 1.2 strikeouts-to-walks after posting a 3.12 ratio in 86 appearances (55 starts) with the Braves. Wood went 5-6 with a 4.35 ERA after being traded to the Dodgers.

With Atlanta’s bullpen stretched heading into extra innings Sunday, manager Fredi Gonzalez brought on Wisler (0-1, 4.61 ERA), who needed just six pitches to close out the Marlins. Teheran is making his fourth start of the young season, although he has given up 11 runs in 11 innings over the last two outings. Adrian Gonzalez is 4-for-12 with a double, a home run and two walks against Teheran.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman went 4-for-11 with two RBIs and three runs scored against Miami; Freeman entered the series hitting .080.

2. Los Angeles relievers have not allowed a run in their past 14 innings.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis is 5-for-12 in three games hitting from the leadoff spot with three runs scored and four RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Dodgers 2