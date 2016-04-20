Preview: Dodgers at Braves

Through 13 games the Atlanta Braves have been really bad – as evidenced by nine consecutive losses to open 2016 – and really good, carrying a four-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta, which a week ago looked historically horrible during a 0-9 start, extended its winning streak with an 8-1 victory over the Dodgers in Tuesday’s series opener, sparked by three RBIs and a career high-tying four hits from backup catcher Tyler Flowers.

Los Angeles entered the series having won four of its past five and had allowed more than four runs just twice in its first 13 games before Tuesday. Right fielder Yasiel Puig collected a hit in four at-bats Tuesday, and is batting .347 on the season and .379 in 15 career games against the Braves. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez snapped a 4-for-23 skid with two hits in Tuesday’s defeat. The Braves became the final team in the majors to win a home game; Atlanta swept a three-game series at Miami over the weekend and has scored 26 runs during its winning streak after recording just 24 in its first nine games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (0-0, 2.03 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (0-2, 6.35)

Stripling’s major-league debut captured plenty of headlines – 7 1/3 no-hit innings with one run allowed in a no-decision April 8 against San Francisco – but his second start was solid as well. The 26-year-old gave up two runs on five hits in six innings with only one walk and five strikeouts last Thursday against Arizona. Stripling has held opponents to a .116 batting average, and has given up only two extra-base hits in 43 at-bats.

Originally slated to start Tuesday’s series opener, Teheran was bumped back to Wednesday’s middle game due to an illness. He has struggled after allowing only two runs in six innings on opening day, surrendering 11 runs (10 earned) on 12 hits in 11 innings in losses to the Cardinals and Nationals. Teheran has thrown four wild pitches (tops in the National League) and is tied for third in homers allowed (four) in the NL.

WALK-OFFS

1. Major League Baseball extended Atlanta OF Hector Olivera’s administrative leave by two weeks; Olivera has been out since his arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident April 13.

2. Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford (lower back strain) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City; Crawford hit .273 in five games before hitting the disabled list April 9.

3. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte (hamstring) is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters early Tuesday he expects Inciarte to miss the rest of April.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Dodgers 2