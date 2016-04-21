Preview: Dodgers at Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, and Adrian Gonzalez once again will look to continue his strong work away from home. Los Angeles’ first baseman slugged a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 victory in 10 frames, and is 15-for-35 with eight RBIs in nine road contests this season.

Thriving on the road is nothing new for the 33-year-old Gonzalez, who ranks 10th among active players with 1,500-plus plate appearances in away batting average (.301), and the Dodgers enter the series finale looking to win for the sixth time in eight games overall. Atlanta’s four-game winning streak ended Wednesday and the Braves need a good effort from starter Matt Wisler in the finale after using seven relievers in Wednesday’s loss. Daniel Castro, who got a spot start at third base when Adonis Garcia was a late scratch with a knee bruise, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. First baseman Freddie Freeman struck out four times in five at-bats, dropping his average to .156.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (0-1, 4.61)

Kershaw is off to a fantastic start as the three-time National League Cy Young award winner enters his fourth start of the season with just two walks and 20 strikeouts in 22 innings. He beat San Francisco on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits in seven innings just six days after limiting the Giants to two runs on four hits in a no-decision. Kershaw has dominated the Braves in six career starts, posting a 1.79 ERA and a 5.4 strikeouts-to-walks ratio while going 2-0.

With Atlanta’s bullpen stretched heading into extra innings Sunday in Miami, Wisler came on in relief to record his first career save -- and even though he only needed six pitches, he was pushed back from his scheduled rotation turn Tuesday. Wisler gave up two homers in an otherwise strong performance in his last start April 13 at Washington, giving up three runs on four hits in six innings. Wisler started the season by allowing four runs on seven hits in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski collected two hits Wednesday, moving within four of 2,000 for his career.

2. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley stole his 144th career base in the 10th inning Wednesday and he has been caught stealing 18 times, a percentage of 88.9 percent.

3. Braves SS Erick Aybar snapped a 1-for-28 slump with a fourth-inning double Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Braves 1