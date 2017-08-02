Preview: Dodgers at Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with the National League West thanks in part to a pitching staff that has smothered opposing offenses, and enter the middle contest of a three-game series Wednesday at the Atlanta Braves off another outstanding game from their hurlers. Kenta Maeda and three relievers combined to allow only two runs on four hits as Los Angeles captured Tuesday’s series opener 3-2, winning its ninth game in a row and improving to 40-6 since June 7.

First baseman Cody Bellinger keeps cruising toward the NL Rookie-of-the-Year award, slugging his 29th homer while going 2-for-4 Tuesday as the Dodgers improved to 44 games over .500. While the Dodgers continue steamrolling through 2017, the Braves continued their shift toward 2018 in the series opener, promoting second baseman Ozzie Albies and starting pitcher Lucas Sims for their major-league debuts. Albies went 0-for-2 with a run scored and was left on deck when Nick Markakis struck out to end the series opener. The Braves are 11-for-70 with runners in scoring position in their past 10 games, going 1-9 during that stretch.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brock Stewart (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (7-9, 5.09)

A sore shoulder shut down Stewart until the middle of June, as the 25-year-old makes his second start of the season Wednesday and eighth appearance overall. He gave up five runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings of a no-decision July 26 against Minnesota in his first starting assignment, after holding the Braves to two hits in two scoreless innings of relief July 20 in Los Angeles. Stewart has limited opponents to a .172 batting average while posting an 0.84 WHIP in 16 2/3 innings.

Teheran has pitched at times this season like the ace the Braves thought he could be, and at times like a back-of-the-rotation starter. The 26-year-old gave up eight runs in 4 2/3 innings Friday at Philadelphia - the sixth time in 21 starts he has surrendered six runs or more, but he also boasts 11 starts in which he gave up two earned runs or fewer. Teheran lost to the Dodgers on July 22, giving up four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Braves INF Johan Camargo hit just .218 in his previous 14 games before going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Tuesday.

2. Atlanta INF Matt Adams, who made his first start in left field with the Braves, left Tuesday’s game due to dizziness.

3. The Dodgers have won a major-league record 53 consecutive games in which they have held the lead at any point.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Dodgers 4