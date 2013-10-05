Braves 4, Dodgers 3: Jason Heyward delivered a two-run single and Mike Minor pitched 6 1/3 strong innings as host Atlanta defeated Los Angeles to even the National League Division Series at a game apiece.

Chris Johnson added a run-scoring single and Andrelton Simmons contributed an RBI double for the Braves. Craig Kimbrel recorded the final four outs and earned the save despite walking two batters in the ninth.

Minor (1-0) struck out five and gave up one run and eight hits to notch the victory in his first career postseason start. The left-hander outdueled Zack Greinke (0-1), who allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman smacked a leadoff double in the fourth and scored on Johnson’s two-out single to left for a 2-1 lead. The Braves increased the lead to three when Heyward stroked his two-out, two-run single to center in the seventh before Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer to left off David Carpenter in the eighth.

Ramirez laced a run-scoring double into the right-field corner in the first inning to give Los Angeles the early lead. Simmons tied the score in the bottom of the second on his two-base hit to right.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ramirez had three of Los Angeles’ 10 hits. … The Braves turned three double plays, including a key one in the seventh when Luis Avilan induced Carl Crawford to bounce into an inning-ender with runners on first and third. … The series resumes with Sunday’s Game 3 in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are slated to start LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and Atlanta will counter with RHP Julio Teheran.