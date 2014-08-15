(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Atlanta’s standing in the third graph)

Dodgers 6, Braves 4: Roberto Hernandez remained undefeated with his new team and the bullpen held off a late charge as visiting Los Angeles completed a four-game series win over Atlanta.

Hernandez (7-8), who was acquired from Philadelphia last week, allowed one run on three hits and four walks in six innings to earn his first win for the Dodgers after being held out of the decision despite a strong effort in his first chance. Drew Butera belted a two-run homer, Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs and Dee Gordon scored four times as Los Angeles increased its lead in the National League West to 5 1/2 games over San Francisco.

Aaron Harang (9-7) was knocked around for five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Braves, who dropped three games behind Pittsburgh in the race for the second NL wild card spot. Justin Upton drove in two runs in the eighth and Andrelton Simmons added an RBI single in the frame, but the attempted rally fell short as Atlanta lost for the 12th time in its last 15 games.

Gordon led off the game with a bunt single, stole second and scored on Yasiel Puig’s single to center to get the Dodgers off to a quick start. Harang issued a two-out walk to Miguel Rojas in the second and Butera followed by lining a first-pitch fastball into the front row in left for a 3-0 cushion.

Gordon’s speed played a role again in the third when he walked, stole second and came in on Gonzalez’s single, and Gordon raced home from second again on Gonzalez’s single in the fifth that restored a four-run advantage. Kenley Jansen recorded the final out of the eighth and Gonzalez tacked on a RBI double in the top of the ninth before Jansen stranded the tying run at second in the bottom of the frame for his 34th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained glute) will undergo an MRI on Friday and is considered day-to-day. … Upton advanced to third on a flyout after his RBI double and suffered a left hamstring strain on the play before being lifted for a pinch runner. … Atlanta’s string of three straight series against division leaders (dropped two of three to Washington and three of four to Los Angeles) continues when AL West-leading Oakland visits for three games beginning on Friday.