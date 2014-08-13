Dodgers continue domination of Braves

ATLANTA -- To say that the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves’ number would be a major understatement.

The Dodgers ousted the Braves in the National League Division Series a year ago and are 5-0 against them this season after the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory Tuesday night at Turner Field.

Right-hander Dan Haren (10-9) turned in his second consecutive strong start, and left fielder Carl Crawford continued his recent hot hitting, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.

“They’re down right now, the Braves, and we’re doing our best to keep it that way,” Haren said.

The 12-year-veteran, who posted a 10.03 ERA over a five-game losing streak, showed that his bounce-back, three-hit outing against the Los Angeles Angels is his previous start was no fluke.

“I think he’s got a little more finish [to his pitches],” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s just getting back to where he was before. He’s not hitting a lot of barrels.”

Haren gave up six hits and two runs over six innings against the Braves, striking out seven and walking one.

When asked what has been different the past two starts, Haren said, “Not as much as people would think, although I know the results are incredibly different.”

“One thing you never have to question is that Danny will give you all he has,” Mattingly said. “It bothered him more than anyone that he wasn’t doing well.”

Kenley Jansen recorded his 33rd save with a perfect ninth as the Braves (60-59) lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

“We keep working and we’re not getting results,” Braves third baseman Chris Johnson said. “It stinks to keep saying that, but we can’t figure it out right now.”

Braves starter Mike Minor, whose previous rotation turn was skipped after he posted a 7.43 ERA during a dismal 10-game stretch, was effective in his return but couldn’t outduel Haren.

Using his curveball with success, Minor (4-8) worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one.

In the second inning, Minor hit shortstop Justin Turner with a pitch, and second baseman Darwin Barney, making his first start for the Dodgers, dunked in a two-out RBI single.

After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the second when Minor flew out, the Braves tied the game in the third. Second baseman Tommy La Stella singled and came around to score when Dodgers center fielder Yasiel Puig couldn’t quite get to Justin Upton’s shallow fly, which ended up being a double.

The Braves took the lead in the fourth as center fielder B.J. Upton lined a first-pitch sinker over the fence near the left-field foul pole for his ninth homer. It was his sixth career blast off Haren, double Upton’s total against any other pitcher.

The Dodgers (69-52) regained the lead in the fifth, though, as Haren got things started with a single. He scored the tying run on a groundout by Puig, and Crawford, who also singled, scored on a bloop hit by right fielder Matt Kemp.

The final run for the Dodgers came in the ninth and was unearned. Barney reached on a two-base error by Braves fill-in shortstop Emilio Bonifacio and scored on a wild pitch by reliever David Hale.

Crawford, who had his second straight three-hit game, has 13 hits in his past 30 at-bats, raising his average to .256 after a rough start.

“He’s the kind of guy who, when he gets hot, he [really] gets hot,” Mattingly said. “It looks like that’s coming.”

NOTES: Braves SS Andrelton Simmons remained out of the lineup for the sixth game with a sprained left ankle, but he is expected to play Wednesday. ... LF Carl Crawford was the only left-handed hitter in the Dodgers’ lineup against LHP Mike Minor, although the Braves pitcher came in allowing a .384 average to lefties this season. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez went 0-for-1 after entering as a sub. He went 11-for-19 with eight RBIs in his previous five games. ... With 2B Dee Gordon sitting, Crawford moved to the leadoff spot for Los Angeles. ... 2B Tommy La Stella was back in the Braves’ lineup after coming out of Monday’s game in the second inning with a cramp in his upper right hamstring. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (13-5, 3.21 ERA) will start Wednesday for the Dodgers against RHP Ervin Santana (11-6, 3.69 ERA) in the third game of the four-game series. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman played catch with his grandmother on the field before batting practice. ... Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts were on the field for batting practice as guests of the Dodgers.