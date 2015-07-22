Johnson’s 3 hits help Braves edge Dodgers

ATLANTA -- The Los Angeles Dodgers had won three straight regular-season series against Atlanta since beating the Braves in the 2013 National League Division Series.

Now the streak is over.

Chris Johnson had three hits and starter Alex Wood overcame two early Dodgers’ homers as the Braves won 4-3 on Tuesday night to take the first two games of the three-game set.

Johnson had a double and two singles, driving in two runs. Right fielder Nick Markakis and third baseman Juan Uribe each had two hits, with Markakis getting a triple and Uribe a double.

Johnson, getting a start at first base, knows that he is on the trading block because of his big contract and lessened regular role.

He has voiced that he would like to be dealt if it went an expanded role and the 3-for-4 might have improved is trade value.

“I had fun tonight,” Johnson said. “No matter what happens, no matter what I say before the game or after the game, as soon as the game starts I‘m the same person. I go out there trying to get a hit every single at-bat or help the team anyway I can when I‘m in the game.”

Wood (7-6) allowed six hits and the three runs over 6 2/3 innings to win for just the second time at Turner Field this season. The left-hander walked four and struck out three.

”I think I’ve hired some thinks out and it felt like last year,“ Wood said. ”It was a good way to start the second half.

Jim Johnson closed out the victory with a perfect ninth inning to record his eighth save of the season and second in two nights against Los Angeles (53-42).

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the eighth inning by home plate umpire James Hoy after third baseman Justin Turner had voiced his displeasure with Hoy’s strike zone before and after grounding out.

“When he started walking toward Justin, I‘m going to have to come out at that point,” Mattingly said.

Dodgers starter Brett Anderson had to leave the game in the third inning after irritating the area near his left Achilles tendon while unsuccessfully trying to field a chopper by left fielder Jonny Gomes.

Anderson will have an MRI on Thursday, but a trip to the disabled list appears likely.

”Pretty concerned with the state of the rotation at this point,“ Mattingly said. ”We’ve had injuries and we’re getting deeper and deeper into it.

“Hopefully this is more minor than on the other side.”

Anderson, who allowed five hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings, had given up a triple to Markakis and an RBI single to Johnson that gave the Braves (45-49) a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

Anderson twisted his leg coming off the mound and ended up kicking Gomes’ infield hit into foul territory. After trainer Stan Conte checked on Anderson, Mattingly pulled the left-hander in favor of right-hander Chin-Hui Tsao.

Tsao, who had not pitched in the majors since 2007 before this season, stranded the two runners he inherited from Anderson, then helped the Dodgers tie the game in the fifth.

Tsao, 2-for-53 at the plate previously, doubled for his first hit since 2003, and scored on an RBI single by second baseman Howie Kendrick.

The Braves took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth on an unearned run that was charged to Tsao (1-1). Former Dodgers’ third baseman Uribe blooped in a single off reliever Pedro Baez to score Markakis.

Markakis had singled off Tsao, advanced to second an error by Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson and reached third on a single by Johnson.

“They a really good ball club, so we’re definitely proud of what we’ve done,” Johnson said. “Our goal was to win the series, especially at home, but we can’t settle on that. We’ve to go out tomorrow and try to get the sweep.”

Turner, who was 4-for-4 with a double on Monday, gave the Dodgers a quick lead off Wood with his 12th homer of the season in the first inning.

Then Anderson quickly gave the lead right back to the Braves, who scored twice in the bottom of the inning thanks to two walks, two hits and a throwing error.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig tied it for the Dodgers with his fifth homer on the first pitch leading off the second inning.

Wood had allowed only six home runs in his previous 18 starts, with only the Mets on June 12 also getting to him for multiple homers during his career.

“You really find out what a pitcher is about after a couple of early home runs,” Johnson said. “He did a phenomenal job.”

NOTES: Dodgers LF Carl Crawford, sidelined since late April because of a torn right oblique, was activated from the 60-day disabled list. He played 10 minor league rehab games, the final eight for Triple-A Oklahoma City, and batted .353 with five extra-base hits. ... RHP Brandon Beachy, trying to come back from a second Tommy John elbow surgery, was optioned to Oklahoma City by the Dodgers after lasting just four innings in each of his two starts. He gave up five hits and four runs to the Braves on Monday. ... RHP Preston Guilmet, claimed off waivers by Los Angeles from Tampa Bay on July 10 and optioned to Oklahoma City the next day, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, sidelined since July 17 with right wrist contusion, took full batting practice for the first time and will head to Florida for a few days of workouts before beginning a minor league rehab. ... The series concludes with a 12:05 p.m. ET game Wednesday. Braves RHP Julio Teheran (6-4, 4.53 ERA) will start against Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-3, 3.04).