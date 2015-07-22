Dodgers’ Bolsinger shuts down Braves

ATLANTA -- The Los Angeles Dodgers were in desperate need of a quality start from the back end of their rotation, and right-hander Mike Bolsinger supplied it Wednesday.

Bolsinger allowed just three hits and an unearned run over seven innings and the Dodgers salvaged the final game of the series with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at a sweltering Turner Field.

Bolsinger (5-3) didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and retired 14 batters in a row before a walk broke the streak with two outs in the seventh inning.

“Good for us. We needed it today,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Bolsinger’s outing.

The Dodgers, who lead the National League West with a 54-42 record, had fallen to 20-25 on the road with losses in the first two games of the series as neither starter got to the fifth inning.

Bolsinger walked just one and threw 66 of his 98 pitches for strikes while ending a seven-start winless streak in which he had made it through six innings just once.

“For Mike, it’s a matter of being able to get the ball on both sides of the plate a little bit with his fastball,” Mattingly said. “That sets up the breaking ball.”

Bolsinger’s last win had been on June 8 against Arizona, when he allowed three hits and held his former team scoreless.

“I was feeling the curveball and the slider really well (warming up), so I knew I was going to throw it a lot, especially with the team I was facing,” Bolsinger said. “Looking at the scouting report, they were vulnerable with off-speed.”

“He changed speeds over and over,” Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski said. “He wants to mess up your timing. Giving him credit.”

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen walked the leadoff batter in the ninth inning, but closed out his 17th save in 18 chances with a pair of strikeouts.

Braves starter Julio Teheran (6-5) was in control like Bolsinger except for the fifth inning, when the Dodgers scored all their runs off the right-hander.

Teheran tied his career best with 11 strikeouts. He allowed six hits and walked three in seven innings.

It was the first loss at home for Teheran this season after five victories and dropped him to 0-4 against the Dodgers.

Teheran, who allowed just one hit through four innings, fanned the first four batters and had seven strikeouts through the third inning.

“He made some mechanical adjustments and his slider was really good,” Pierzynski said. “He had it all going, but it got away from him a little bit in the fifth inning.”

The Dodgers scored three times to turn a deficit into a lead. Catcher Yasmani Grandal doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a one-out single by third baseman Alberto Callaspo.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins then put Los Angeles ahead with the second double of the inning and center fielder Joc Peterson delivered a two-out single to make it a three-run inning.

“Everything was working today except for the fifth inning,” Teheran said. “Then I got behind a few times and they made me pay.”

The Braves (45-50) had taken the lead with an unearned run in the third as Teheran helped himself by putting the ball in play.

Rollins dropped his soft liner following a leadoff single by shortstop Andrelton Simmons; and, after a sacrifice bunt, center fielder Cameron Maybin produced an RBI groundout.

NOTES: LHP Brett Anderson, who had to come out of Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a sore left Achilles, had an MRI on Wednesday that showed just inflammation and the Dodgers were hopeful that the starter could avoid a trip to the disabled list. ... The Dodgers changed bullpen pieces, optioning LHP Adam Liberatore to Oklahoma City and recalling LHP Ian Thomas from the Triple-A team. Liberatore was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 35 games, striking out 26 and walking nine in 26 innings. Thomas made two appearances for the Dodgers earlier after being part of the late-May trade that sent 3B Juan Uribe to the Braves. ... The Dodgers continue their 10-game trip with a four-game set in New York against the Mets beginning Thursday. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-6, 2.68 ERA) will start the opener against RHP Bartolo Colon (9-8, 4.86). ... The Braves are off Thursday before beginning a 10-game trip at St. Louis on Friday.