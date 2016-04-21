Grandal’s double lifts Dodgers over Braves

ATLANTA -- The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t mind playing two extra-inning games against the Atlanta Braves in less than 24 hours. They won them both.

Yasmani Grandal delivered an RBI double in the 10th inning to give the Dodgers a 2-1 victory over the Braves on Thursday afternoon following a 5-3 win in 10 innings the previous night.

“He’s calm under pressure,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Grandal, who had walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. “He likes to be on those big spots.” Enrique Hernandez singled with one out and Grandal followed with a booming two-base hit to the fence in left-center field off Alexi Ogando (1-1).

The Dodgers (10-6) left 13 runners on base, but still completed the series victory against the Braves (4-11) in their last visit to Turner Field after dropping the opener 8-1 on Tuesday.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw made it through eight innings and allowed just one run despite giving up five hits to the first seven matters he faced.

“Today was a fight from the beginning,” Roberts said. “But Clayton finds a way to gut it out. ... Sometimes he wills himself and the team to victories. ... He’s as competitive a person as I’ve ever met.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner surrendered 10 hits for the just the fourth time in his career, but also struck out 10 and walked only one in the no-decision. The left-hander threw 116 pitches.

”A weird day,“ said Kershaw, who struggled with his curve and slider. ”You give up a bunch of runs and 10 hits, you got shelled. You give up 10 hits and not many runs, you scattered them.

“It’s a weird deal. Five hits in two innings. I kind of turned the page after that. I refocused a little bit.”

Braves starter Matt Wisler deserved a better fate than his no-decision, allowing four hits and just an unearned run in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked two, throwing 115 pitches.

“I knew I had to come in and pitch well today and help the guys stay in the game,” Wisler said. “I had seven days between starts. My arm felt good today.”

The Dodgers almost took the lead in the seventh inning on a second unearned run, with Kershaw involved in a bang-bang play at the plate.

After reaching on a two-base error by rookie Braves center fielder Mallex Smith, Kershaw was called out at the plate on a throw from right fielder Jeff Francoeur as he tried score on a single by Corey Seager.

Kershaw thought he had beat the tag by Tyler Flowers, but the call stood after a video review that lasted nearly five minutes.

“My first time to be thrown out at the plate I think,” Kershaw said. “I felt safe. Even looking at the replay. ... It was good to get that run in the 10th.”

Kershaw gave up extra-base hits to the opening two batters of the game for the first time in his career, then surrendered three singles to start the second inning.

The Braves, though, couldn’t break through for a big inning either time.

Daniel Castro was thrown out trying to stretch his RBI double into a triple, the call was allowed to stand after review, and Kershaw got out of the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and double play turned by second baseman Chase Utley.

“That was a game changer,” said Roberts of Utley’s turn.

That left the game tied, with the Dodgers’ first-inning run unearned after a throwing error by Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia. Joc Pederson, batting cleanup for the first time on his 24th birthday, had an RBI single that a diving Drew Stubbs couldn’t hold in left field.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning, but Jim Johnson got pinch-hitter Justin Turner to fly out. Then Kershaw stranded two runners in the bottom of the inning.

Utley doubled in the ninth for the Dodgers, but Arodys Vizcaino struck out Peterson following an intentional walk to Adrian Gonzalez to end the threat. Gonzalez had three hits and drew a walk.

Chris Hatcher (2-1) got credit for the victory after a perfect ninth inning and Kenley Jansen got his seventh save by pitching around a one-out double by Erick Aybar in the 10th.

The two scoreless innings continued the good work by the Dodgers bullpen, which has a 0.34 ERA over the past eight games.

“I can’t say enough for the guys in the pen,” Roberts said. “They are winning games for us.”

NOTES: The Dodgers recalled LHP Luis Avilan on Thursday from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where the veteran reliever had allowed three hits and no runs over six innings. ... RHP Louis Coleman, who has a 7.20 ERA for five relief appearances, was placed on the bereavement list, creating the spot for Avilan. ... Dodgers LF Carl Crawford (lower back tightness) is expected to come off the disabled list Monday after his rehab with Oklahoma City and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. ... RHP Pedro Baez was cleared after being tested for a concussion when he was hit in the back of the head by a throw in the Dodgers bullpen on Wednesday. ... RHP Bud Norris (1-2, 6.23 ERA) will start Friday when the Braves open a three-game series against the New York Mets as part of an eight-game homestand. ... The Dodgers conclude their six-game road trip with a weekend series in Colorado. ... LHP Scott Kazmir (1-1, 6.43 ERA) will start Friday against the Rockies.