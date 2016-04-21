Dodgers pull out win over Braves in 10th inning

ATLANTA -- In the fourth inning, Justin Turner hit a ball almost as far as possible in Turner Field and came away empty. In the 10th, he hit one about 200 feet that turned out to be the difference in the game.

Turner drove in the go-ahead run with a double into shallow left-center field to help the Los Angeles Dodgers claim a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

“He hit a ball as good as you can hit a baseball to center field and in pretty much any other ballpark it would have been a home run,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “So to see him get a couple of hits, that’s huge for his confidence.”

With runners on first and second, Turner lifted a fly ball off reliever Jason Grilli into left-center field. Speedy center fielder Mallex Smith took a step the wrong way, but recovered and nearly made the catch.

The ball bounced off Smith’s glove and scored Chase Utley, who opened the inning with a walk and stolen base.

“Mallex breaks back on that ball,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I can live with a young guy making a mistakes, but those mistakes will lose you games.”

The Dodgers tacked on an insurance run on a single by Yasmani Grandal against Alexi Ogando, who relieved Grilli with the bases loaded.

The Dodgers improved to 2-1 in extra-inning games. The Braves saw their four-game winning streak end and dropped to 1-2 in extra innings.

The winning pitcher was Joe Blanton (1-1), who pitched a scoreless ninth. Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the 10th to post his sixth save. The Dodgers used six relievers to pitch 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

“I can’t say enough about those guys (in the bullpen),” Roberts said. “They just stay together and continue to compete and get guys out.”

Grilli (1-1) suffered his second straight blown save and took the loss.

Neither starter was involved in the decision.

Los Angeles’ Ross Stripling left the game after giving up three runs (two earned), six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran, who missed his start a because of illness, pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and six hits.

“Julio gave us everything he could give us,” Gonzalez said. “We had a chance to win the game, but we didn’t score after the fourth inning.”

The Braves scored an unearned run in the third on a two-out single by catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

Atlanta then chased Stripling with two runs in the fourth.

With runners on second and third and two outs, the Dodgers intentionally walked Nick Markakis in order to face Daniel Castro. But the rookie answered with a two-run single up the middle to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers got a run back in the fifth when Howie Kendrick singled to right field and went to third when the ball skipped past Markakis for a two-base error. He scored when Joc Pederson lined a single up the middle.

The Dodgers tied the score in the sixth. After Turner singled, Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez pulled Teheran in favor of left-handed reliever Eric O‘Flaherty. The move didn’t work, though, when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit his second homer of the season, a towering two-run shot to deep center field.

“Adrian does it all the time,” Roberts said. “A lot of times you take him for granted. Left-on-left, a big home run in the sixth and it kind of gave us life.”

Los Angeles had a chance to win it in the seventh when pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez walked and reached second after nearly getting picked off. Hernandez went to third on a wild pitch by reliever Hunter Cervenka, but Chase Utley and Corey Seager were retired on flyouts, leaving Hernandez at third.

NOTES: Los Angeles RHP Pedro Baez was not available for the game after being hit by a thrown ball in the back of the head. Baez was examined by team doctors and will be checked again on Thursday morning. He was struck by an errant throw by Adam Liberatore. ... Atlanta scratched 3B Adonis Garcia from the lineup at the last minute because of a left knee contusion. He was replaced in the field by Daniel Castro and in the cleanup spot by C A.J. Pierzynski. ... Atlanta sent RHP Williams Perez to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP Casey Kelly. Perez broke camp as the No. 4 starter and made three starts, receiving no decision each time, and a 5.11 ERA in 12 1/3 innings. Kelly was acquired from San Diego in an offseason trade. He was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts for the Gwinnett Braves. ... The final game of the three-game series features Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 1.64 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler (0-1, 4.61).