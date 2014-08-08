Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

Los Angeles welcomes the newest addition to its starting rotation Friday when the Dodgers begin a three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers in a battle of division leaders. Roberto Hernandez takes the mound for Los Angeles, which acquired the veteran from Philadelphia on Thursday to replace Josh Beckett, who could miss the rest of the season with a left hip impingement. “Obviously, it’s a nice feeling going to a team that has a chance,” Hernandez told reporters. “I wasn’t expecting this. So yeah, I‘m excited, but at the same time, I‘m nervous.”

The Dodgers moved 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West after recording three straight wins over the crosstown rival Angels, while Milwaukee stands one game ahead of St. Louis in the NL Central after taking two of three from the Giants. Ryan Braun has one hit in his last 16 at-bats for the Brewers, who will face aces Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw on Saturday and Sunday. Milwaukee second baseman Scooter Gennett continues to battle quadriceps tightness, but he’s hoping to avoid a stint on the disabled list.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNLA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Roberto Hernandez (6-8, 3.87 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (11-6, 3.40)

Hernandez has won three straight decisions and pitched at least seven innings in three of his past five starts. The 33-year-old is coming off a stellar outing against Washington last Friday when he allowed one unearned run over eight innings. Hernandez, who played under the name Fausto Carmona until 2011, spent seven years with Cleveland before pitching for Tampa Bay last season and joining Philadelphia as a free agent last December.

Lohse turned in one of the worst performances of his career against St. Louis on Saturday, when he allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits over four innings. “He’s been so consistent,” manager Ron Roenicke told reporters, “that it surprises you when his command is off by that much.” Adrian Gonzalez is 8-for-24 with a home run against Lohse, who is 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers have been alone or at least tied for first place every day since April 5.

2. Los Angeles is 58-4 when leading after seven innings.

3. Milwaukee will promote RHP Mike Fiers from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday’s game in place of RHP Matt Garza, who landed on the disabled list earlier this week with a left oblique strain.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Brewers 4