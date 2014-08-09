Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers struck first in the battle of National League division leaders and attempt to clinch the three-game series when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The Brewers exploded late against the Dodgers’ bullpen on Friday for a 9-3 triumph and own a 1 1/2-game lead over Pittsburgh in the NL Central. Los Angeles, which sits 3 1/2 games clear of the San Francisco Giants in the West, had a three-game winning streak snapped in the setback.

The Dodgers began their nine-game road trip with a pair of win over the Southern California-rival Angels, and are facing playoff contenders in Milwaukee and Atlanta over the rest of the excursion. The Brewers, who did Los Angeles a favor by taking two of three from San Francisco this week, received four RBIs from the second base platoon of Scooter Gennett and Rickie Weeks in the opener. The team plans to go back to that productive partnership now that Gennett is over a quad issue that limited him in the last week.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (12-7, 2.71 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (0-1, 2.57)

Greinke struggled against one former team on Monday, surrendering five runs - three earned - on six hits in seven innings to suffer a loss against the Angels, and is hoping to avoid a similar fate against another former team in Milwaukee. The 30-year-old was brilliant at Miller Park when he was with the Brewers, posting a 15-0 record on that mound across parts of two seasons. Greinke started at Milwaukee as a member of the Dodgers last season and was knocked around for five runs and nine hits in just four innings.

Fiers is being recalled to take over the rotation spot vacated by Matt Garza, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Fiers last pitched in the majors on June 24 against Washington, going four innings in relief while allowing two runs and four hits. The 29-year-old made 22 starts for the Brewers in 2012 and three in 2013, posting a 9-13 record with a 4.46 ERA in that role.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez left Friday’s game in the first inning with tightness in his right side and is day-to-day.

2. Milwaukee All-Star C Jonathan Lucroy (right hamstring) sat out Friday but is not expected to miss much time.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 5-for-7 with a home run and four RBIs in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Brewers 2