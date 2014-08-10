Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are spending the weekend asserting themselves as a legitimate contender - not just in the National League Central, but all of the NL. The Brewers try to put their stamp on the pennant race by completing a three-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the finale on Sunday. Milwaukee took the first two games by a combined 13-4 score and has pushed its division lead over Pittsburgh to 2 1/2 games.

The Dodgers are 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the NL West and sit one game ahead of the Brewers in the race for the best record in the NL. Los Angeles took three straight from the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week but is having some problems getting offense against Milwaukee from anyone other than Adrian Gonzalez, who homered in each of the first two games. The Brewers, who are receiving help up and down the lineup, were greeted with three hits when Jonathan Lucroy returned on Saturday after resting an ailing hamstring.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, TBS, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 1.82 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-2, 4.20)

Kershaw is so accustomed to putting up dominating performances that allowing three runs over seven innings qualifies as a disappointment. The Cy Young Award winner has allowed fewer than two runs in nine of his last 11 starts and has not yielded more than three earned runs since May 17. Kershaw put together a complete game in his last start at Milwaukee, surrendering one run on three hits to earn the win.

Nelson posted his third straight quality start against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings to earn the win. The rookie owns 27 strikeouts in 30 total innings while issuing only nine walks. Nelson is making his fifth straight start at home and is 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in his own ballpark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez (right oblique) had an MRI on Saturday and is likely to be placed on the 15-day DL.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun is 2-for-18 in his last five games.

3.Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez has hit safely in 11 straight games and has recorded multiple hits in eight of the last nine.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 1