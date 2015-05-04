Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to their best start since 2012 despite not providing much support for ace Clayton Kershaw when he takes the mound. The Dodgers hope to help out the reigning National League MVP a bit more as he seeks his 100th career victory on Monday in the opener of a four-game series in Milwaukee against the league-worst Brewers.

Los Angeles, which has backed Kershaw with two or fewer runs in four of his five turns, wrapped up a 5-1 homestand on Sunday by completing a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal delivered a leadoff homer in the 13th inning to account for the only run of the game and reward a bullpen that hasn’t allowed a run in 26 innings after tossing seven scoreless frames in the series finale. Milwaukee ended an 11-series losing streak dating to last season over the weekend, taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs while also stringing together its first winning streak of the season. Aramis Ramirez and Carlos Gomez each returned from injury during the three-game set and played a key role in Sunday’s victory, but Jean Segura was hit in the helmet by a pitch for the second time in less than a month, and his status for Monday’s opener is unknown.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.73 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (1-4, 7.28)

Kershaw suffered a hard-luck loss in Tuesday’s 2-1 setback to the Giants after not factoring into the decision in his previous turn six days earlier in San Francisco. The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded two runs in a season-high seven frames but surrendered his fourth homer in five trips to the mound in 2015 after giving up only nine in 27 outings last season. Kershaw, who is 5-4 with a 3.05 ERA in 10 career starts versus the Brewers, has struggled against Ryan Braun (10-for-30), Gomez (6-for-17) and Gerardo Parra (9-for-26).

After recording his first win of the season in his previous outing against the Reds, Lohse served up three homers among the four runs and seven hits he allowed in seven frames of Tuesday’s loss at Cincinnati. The 36-year-old Californian - who has permitted at least one home run in all five turns and eight on the season - has struggled in 12 career games (10 starts) against Los Angeles, going 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA. Although Lohse hasn’t fared well in his career against Adrian Gonzalez (10-for-26), he’s had better luck versus Jimmy Rollins (8-for-43).

WALK-OFFS

1. Kershaw is 4-0 with a 0.87 ERA in four starts at Miller Park, including a three-hitter on May 20, 2013.

2. The Brewers, who just completed a 22-game run against division opponents, saw their pitchers end a streak of 37 at-bats without a hit on Sunday.

3. Los Angeles went 1-5 last season against Milwaukee, which was the only NL team the Dodgers failed to beat at least twice.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Brewers 2