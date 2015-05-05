Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers fired manager Ron Roenicke on Sunday after they earned their first back-to-back wins of the season, but the move didn’t stop the worst team in the majors from posting a rare comeback victory. The host Brewers attempt to win four in a row for the first time since mid-August on Tuesday, when they continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Roenicke went 342-331 in just over four years at the helm but was relieved of his duties after Milwaukee ended an 11-series losing streak over the weekend and replaced by Craig Counsell, whose team had the unenviable challenge of facing Clayton Kershaw in his managerial debut. The Brewers rallied from an early three-run deficit and won for the fourth time in five games behind a three-run eighth inning. Los Angeles, which just completed a 5-1 homestand on Sunday with a sweep of Arizona, continued to struggle on the road (3-7). The Dodgers hope former Brewer Zack Greinke can turn their luck around against Milwaukee, which has won six of the seven meetings between the teams.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (4-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-3, 4.60)

Greinke improved to 9-0 with a 2.01 ERA over his last 14 turns (including the postseason) after notching his fourth win in as many outings in Wednesday’s 7-3 victory over San Francisco. The 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner needed a season-high 110 pitches to get through six frames, yielding three runs and seven hits. Greinke is 15-2 all-time at Miller Park and has kept Carlos Gomez (3-for-14) and Ryan Braun (1-for-7) in check, but he is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) versus the Brewers.

Garza posted his second consecutive quality start after failing to register one over his first three outings, qualifying for the win in Wednesday’s 8-3 victory at Cincinnati. The 31-year-old California native allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings but surrendered a pair of home runs for the second straight turn. Garza will face the Dodgers for the first time after making 226 all-time appearances (223 starts) but has enjoyed different levels of success against Howie Kendrick (7-for-12) and Jimmy Rollins (4-for-23) over his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. All four of Dodgers rookie CF Joc Pederson’s hits since replacing SS Jimmy Rollins in the leadoff spot five games ago have been home runs.

2. Los Angeles is the only franchise Garza has yet to face.

3. Milwaukee’s comeback win on Monday was its third of the season and marked only the second time in 17 tries it has won in a game in which the opponent scored first.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3