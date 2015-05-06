Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to win for the ninth time in 12 games Wednesday, when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the third contest of their four-game series. The Dodgers rebounded from Monday’s 4-3 defeat by rolling to an 8-2 triumph on Tuesday as Justin Turner went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

After using 12 starting pitchers in 2014, the Dodgers already will be calling upon their ninth of the young season. Joe Wieland will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his debut with Los Angeles after pitching sparingly for San Diego last year. Ryan Braun has faced Wieland three times and homered off him in two of those at-bats. Braun, who went 0-for-3 on Tuesday, is hitting .222 on the season and is just 2-for-15 over his last five games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Joe Wieland (NR) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (0-4, 4.35 ERA)

Wieland has posted a 3-0 record and 3.60 ERA at Oklahoma City with 22 strikeouts in 20 innings. He allowed nine runs, 16 hits and five walks in 11 2/3 frames for the Padres last season in his first action since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Prior to that, he made five starts with the Padres in 2012, including an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers in which he gave up five runs (three earned) over five innings.

Peralta has lost four straight starts and the Brewers have dropped all five of his outings this season. However, run support has been a major issue for the Dominican as Milwaukee was shut out 1-0 in his last appearance and has scored a total of 10 runs in his five turns. Peralta has been solid in three of his five outings, including Friday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs in which he yielded one run over six innings with a season-high six strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braun does not have a double or a triple in 90 at-bats this season, as all five of his extra-base hits are home runs.

2. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez had two of his team’s three hits on Tuesday. He is 10-for-24 (.417) over his last seven games.

3. Prior to Tuesday’s win, the Dodgers had been 3-7 on the road, compared to 13-2 at home.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Brewers 4