Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

Adrian Gonzalez is experiencing his worst season since becoming a full-time player and is hoping a couple days out of starting lineup will help him get on track. Gonzalez will be back in the lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the host Milwaukee Brewers after coming off the bench in each of the last two games.

Gonzalez is batting .264 with a .372 slugging percentage while suffering through his worst season since emerging as a star for the San Diego Padres in 2006. “It’s always hard to sit,” Gonzalez told reporters. “I’d rather be out there, but it’s better for the team because me pressing is not better for the team.” Los Angeles salvaged the finale of a four-game set in Pittsburgh on Monday for its seventh victory in 10 games, while Milwaukee had a three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday by losing to Washington. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy had two hits in the finale against the Nationals after experiencing a 1-for-16 funk which dropped his batting average below .300.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (4-7, 5.13)

The 19-year-old Urias will soon be pulled from the rotation as the Dodgers want to limit his innings. He has a 2.35 ERA over his last three turns and has shown good control by issuing just one walk in each of his past five starts. Urias struck out a season-best eight while holding Milwaukee scoreless on two hits over five innings on June 17.

Anderson was torched by the Dodgers for seven runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings on June 18 and had his next turn in the rotation skipped. He is 1-2 with a 5.05 ERA in seven career starts against Los Angeles and has struggled against Gonzalez (6-for-13, one homer) and Yasmani Grandal (3-for-11, three homers). Anderson has allowed 11 runs in just 7 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers took three of four from the Brewers in Los Angeles earlier this month.

2. Milwaukee 3B Aaron Hill has recorded two hits in six of his past 11 outings.

3. Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) received treatment for minor discomfort on Monday one day after a sub-par performance in a loss to Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3