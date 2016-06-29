Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

Adrian Gonzalez requested a second straight day out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup on Monday, and the mental break appears to have been a success. Gonzalez returned to his starting role and went 3-for-3 with a walk while scoring twice in the series opener and attempts to build on the outing when the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

While Gonzalez may be regaining his swing, the Dodgers are experiencing rotation problems, and the situation could be on the verge of getting worse as three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday to have his sore lower back examined. The lack of healthy starting pitchers will prompt the Dodgers to recall Brock Stewart on Wednesday as the virtually unknown rookie will be making his major-league debut. Los Angeles has won eight of its last 11 games after Tuesday's 6-5 victory, while Milwaukee has dropped nine of its last 13 contests. Ryan Braun recorded a two-run double in the opener and is 15-for-37 during his nine-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brock Stewart (NR) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (4-1, 3.67 ERA)

Stewart is being promoted due to the severe starter shortage, and manager Dave Roberts admitted he never has met the 24-year-old nor seen him pitch. Stewart is rated as the club's 26th-best prospect and has a combined minor-league record of 8-3 with a 1.47 ERA as he opened the season at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga (two starts) before being moved up to Double-A Tulsa (nine) and Triple-A Oklahoma City (three). "For us, it was the best option we had at this point and time," Roberts told reporters. "He gives us the best chance to win. He's the best of what we have."

Guerra is coming off a strong performance in which he struck out eight while giving up two runs and five hits in seven innings while defeating Oakland on June 22. He received a no-decision against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 16, when he was touched for five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 frames. Guerra has performed well at home, where he is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA in five turns this season.

1. Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson (shoulder) departed in the eighth inning on Tuesday after smacking into the fence while making a terrific catch but X-rays were negative.

2. Milwaukee designated OF Alex Presley for assignment and purchased the contract of INF/OF Jake Elmore from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is batting .422 with seven doubles, one triple and one homer during his 11-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Brewers 3