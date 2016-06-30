Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

Ryan Braun has driven in six runs in the series and aims to stretch his hitting streak to 11 games when the Milwaukee Brewers conclude their three-game set against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. Braun, who homered and recorded four RBIs in Wednesday's 7-0 shellacking, is batting .415 during his current tear.

Braun added a two-run double for his sixth multi-hit performance during the 10-game run and Kirk Nieuwenhuis slugged a three-run homer as the Brewers won for the fourth time in six games. The Dodgers have lost four of their last six contests and registered only two hits on Wednesday as Junior Guerra (eight innings) and Michael Blazek combined on the shutout. Los Angeles center fielder Joc Pederson (shoulder) sat out one night after barreling into the fence while making a spectacular catch, and he could end up on the disabled list. "With the All-Star break looming, to get him to full health is important," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "We're still holding out hope, but where we're at on the bench and if he can't help us win games with 11 days left to the break, the DL is a possibility."

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (6-5, 2.91 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-3, 3.74)

Maeda lost to Pittsburgh in his last outing as he served up two homers among his four hits allowed while yielding four runs in five innings. The suspect showing came after he went 3-1 with a 1.52 ERA during a five-start stretch. The no-decision during that span came against the Brewers on June 19, when Maeda gave up one run and six hits in 6 1/3 frames.

Davies pitched superbly against the Dodgers on June 17, when he gave up one run and five hits - including a solo homer by Justin Turner - in a seven-inning stint. The 23-year-old has gone 5-0 in his last 10 outings after losing each of his first three. Davies is 4-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in nine home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager recorded one of the team's two hits on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

2. Milwaukee 3B Aaron Hill notched two hits on Wednesday and is 11-for-28 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) didn't do his customary between-starts bullpen session on Wednesday, but manager Dave Roberts said the club is hopeful he will make his scheduled start Friday versus Colorado.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Dodgers 3