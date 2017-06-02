Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

Clayton Kershaw just experienced his worst start of the season and the left-hander seeks to rebound when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The three-time Cy Young winner lasted a season-low 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday while allowing a season worst-matching four earned runs and tying a career worst of 11 hits.

Kershaw saw his ERA soar to 2.37 - second best in the National League - and he is tied for the NL lead with seven victories despite the dismal outing. He will be looking to help the Dodgers snap a two-game skid that followed a six-game winning streak. Milwaukee allowed two total runs while winning its last two games and has emerged victorious in four of its past six outings. Outfielder Hernan Perez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the New York Mets and is 6-for-15 with three RBIs over the past three contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.37 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (3-3, 3.83)

Kershaw has fared well in five career starts in Milwaukee by going 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA and holding hitters to a .163 batting average. He hasn't performed so well when facing the Brewers in Los Angeles as he is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 career overall outings. Kershaw has struck out 78 and issued just 10 bases on balls and walked fewer than two in nine of his 11 turns.

Nelson struck out a season-high 10 and allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings while defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last turn. He has won two of his last three outings with 21 strikeouts against just two walks in 18 innings during the span. Nelson is 0-2 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers and has served up a homer to Chase Utley (2-for-3).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rookie LF Cody Bellinger went 2-for-17 with six strikeouts as the Dodgers split a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals to start the week.

2. Milwaukee 1B Eric Thames boasts 14 homers but has gone deep just once in the past 17 games.

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is homerless with one RBI over his past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 0