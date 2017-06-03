Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers matched the major-league record by striking out 26 times in the series opener but look to make better contact when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. The Brewers fell 2-1 in Friday's 12-inning contest, matching the record shared by their 2004 team, the 1971 California Angels and this season's Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers fanned 16 times in the pitching duel that was decided when rookie phenom Cody Bellinger hit a solo blast in the top of the 12th. The other runs also came on homers as Milwaukee's Domingo Santana went deep in the seventh inning and Los Angeles' Yasmani Grandal tied the contest with one out in the ninth. The Dodgers have won seven of their last nine games despite scoring just three runs over their last three. Milwaukee has given up just four runs over its last three contests but is only 14-16 at home despite leading the National League Central with a 29-26 record.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (2-2, 4.09 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-2, 3.98)

Hill defeated St. Louis in his last turn as he gave up one run and two hits over five innings. The 37-year-old has worked five frames or fewer in each of his three starts since being sidelined one month due to a recurrence of blister issues. Hill is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Brewers but hasn't faced them since posting a win on Aug. 28, 2007 as a member of the Cubs.

Garza has dropped consecutive starts, allowing 10 runs and 14 hits in 11 innings during the stretch. The 33-year-old lost to the New York Mets in his last turn, when he gave up four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 frames. Garza is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against Los Angeles, with the loss occurring last season at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar and 1B Jesus Aguilar each struck out four times on Friday.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner (hamstring) took batting practice and ran the bases on Friday but remains without a scheduled return date.

3. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (calf) won't be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list when first eligible to do so on Monday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2