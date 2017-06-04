Preview: Dodgers at Brewers

The visiting Los Angeles Dodgers are picking apart the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen and take aim at a three-game sweep when the teams wrap up their series Sunday afternoon at Miller Park. The Dodgers used a ninth-inning home run to tie Friday's opener before winning it 2-1 in the 12th, and they put forth a five-run ninth in Saturday's dramatic 10-8 triumph.

Chris Taylor's go-ahead grand slam was the big blow for Los Angeles, which has outscored opponents 31-15 in the ninth this year. Taylor also doubled, singled and drew a walk as his average was bumped to .328, while Yasiel Puig recorded his second straight two-hit game and drove in a pair of runs for the Dodgers. Travis Shaw hsnapped a string of 10 straight contests without a homer by slugging a grand slam to pace the Brewers, who have dropped six of their last eight at home. First baseman Eric Thames, who was out of the starting lineup Saturday, is expected back for Milwaukee as he attempts to snap out of a 4-for-33 slump over a 10-game span.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (4-2, 5.21 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-3, 5.18)

Maeda matched his shortest start of the year with four innings in a no-decision at St. Louis on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with a season-low two strikeouts. He has progressed beyond the fifth inning just twice in nine starts but has done better of late about keeping the ball in the park, as the 29-year-old served up one home run in the last five appearances after giving up seven in his first four starts. Maeda allowed two runs in 12 1/3 frames across two meetings with Milwaukee last June, picking up the win in his lone Miller Park appearance.

Davies has let up three earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, but he has completed at least six innings just twice in that span. He received a no-decision after lasting five frames at the New York Mets on Tuesday while matching a season low with one strikeout. The 24-year-old, who has a 6.46 ERA in six home starts this year, is 0-1 with a 5.56 mark in two career games versus Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen picked up his ninth save Saturday and has 40 strikeouts with no walks on the year.

2. Brewers C Jett Bandy is 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over his last three games.

3. Dodgers INF Logan Forsythe (hip) was out of the lineup Saturday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Brewers 4