Brewers 4, Dodgers 1: Khris Davis and Carlos Gomez homered in support of eight strong innings from Mike Fiers as Milwaukee clinched a series win over visiting Los Angeles.

Jonathan Lucroy and Aramis Ramirez each had three hits for the Brewers, who pulled 2 1/2 games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates for first place in the National League Central. Fiers (1-1), who was making his first start of the season in place of Matt Garza, scattered three hits and one run while striking out five.

Adrian Gonzalez homered for the second straight game for the Dodgers, who remained 3 1/2 games clear of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Zack Greinke (12-8), who went 15-0 in Milwaukee as a member of the Brewers in 2011-12, was knocked around for four runs on eight hits in six innings.

Davis gave Fiers all the support he would need in the second when he followed Scooter Gennett’s single with a blast into the Los Angeles bullpen in right-center. Gonzalez got Los Angeles on the board and broke up Fiers’ no-hit bid with a solo shot in the fourth but the Brewers tacked on two more runs in the sixth on Gomez’s home run off the foul pole in left and Ramirez’s RBI single.

Fiers faced one over the minimum through eight innings, erasing Dee Gordon’s sixth-inning single on a caught stealing and inducing a double play after Matt Kemp singled in the seventh. Francisco Rodriguez worked around a walk and a hit in the ninth inning for his 35th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez, who left Friday’s game with a right oblique injury, was out of the lineup and is likely to be placed on the 15-day disabled list. … The Dodgers are working out OF Andre Ethier, who lost his everyday job when Yasiel Puig moved to CF, at 1B to improve his versatility. … Brewers RF Ryan Braun went 0-for-3 and is 2-for-18 over the last five games.