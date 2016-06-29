Dodgers' Urias earns first MLB victory

MILWAUKEE -- Rookie phenom Julio Urias earned his first career victory Tuesday night, holding the Milwaukee Brewers to two hits while striking out six in a 6-5 victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park.

Urias (1-2), who is 19 years old, worked six innings and might have picked up at least one more but walked six batters to hit the 100-pitch mark for the first time in his career.

Adrian Gonzalez had three hits and reached base four times for the Dodgers, who finished with 12 hits while winning for the second consecutive day.

Milwaukee threatened to spoil Urias' big night in the eighth, scoring two on Jonathan Lucroy's double and drawing within a run on Chris Cater's sacrifice fly.

Joe Blanton issued a pair of walks to put the go-ahead run on but escaped when he threw out Hernan Perez trying to score on a wild pitch.

Kenley Jansen earned his 23rd save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Chase Anderson returned to the mound for the first time in 10 days but lasted only four innings and failed to strike out a batter for the first time in 63 career starts.

A second-inning throwing error on Lucroy allowed Gonzalez to score and Trayce Thompson to reach third. Thompson put the Dodgers up, 2-0, when he scored on Yasmani Grandal's ground-out to short.

The Brewers tied them in the third on a two-run double by Ryan Braun but Los Angeles added three more in the fourth on an RBI double by Gonzalez and run-scoring singles by Joc Pederson and Urias -- the first of his major league career.

Anderson couldn't get out of the fifth inning, giving way to Carlos Torres after allowing a leadoff double to Howie Kendrick and a walk to Corey Seager.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to Los Angeles this week for an examination on his lower back, which has been bothering him the last few days. His next scheduled start isn't until Friday and manager Dave Roberts was optimistic that Kershaw would be able to take the mound. ... Milwaukee added versatility and a right-handed bat to its four-man bench Tuesday, selecting the contract of utility man Jake Elmore from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Elmore can play all eight positions and was batting .320 this season. To make room for Elmore on the roster, the Brewers designated OF Alex Presley for assignment. ... Brock Stewart will become the fourth Los Angeles starter to make his major league debut when he takes the mound Wednesday at Milwaukee, replacing Nick Tepesch, who was designated for assignment over the weekend. The Dodgers' sixth-round draft pick in 2014 began the season in Class A and is a combined 8-3 with a 1.47 ERA in 14 starts between the three top levels of LA's farm system this year.