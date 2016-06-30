Dodgers ride Maeda, three HRs to 8-1 win

MILWAUKEE -- Kenta Maeda scattered three hits and struck out six and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs off Zach Davies in an 8-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon at Miller Park.

Maeda (7-5) worked six innings and walked two batters but was otherwise solid. He allowed a sacrifice fly in the first inning but nothing after that, with only one Milwaukee runner reaching scoring position in his final five innings.

The Dodgers' offense came through in a big way, erasing Milwaukee's early lead with a two-run homer from Trayce Thompson in the second.

Yasmani Grandal added a solo shot in the fourth to make it 3-1 and Corey Seager broke the game open with a two-run blast in the fifth, his team-leading 17th home run of the season.

All three home runs came against Davies (5-4), who entered the game riding high with a 5-0 record and 2.64 ERA in his 10 previous starts.

But he only lasted 4 1/3 innings -- his shortest outing since going 2 1/3 in his 2016 debut -- and was charged with six runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out only three batters to take his first loss since April 29.

Adrian Gonzalez capped a two-hit day with an RBI double in the sixth, putting the Dodgers up 8-1.

The Dodgers also made news off the field during the game, acquiring right-hander Bud Norris from Atlanta in exchange for pitching prospects Phil Pfeiffer and Caleb Dirks.

Norris is expected to make his debut Friday when the Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles. He'll be taking the place of left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the disabled list earlier in the day after receiving an epidural shot to his lower back.

Los Angeles also received outfielder Dian Toscano, a player to be named and cash considerations in the deal.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw received an epidural shot in his lower back and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Kershaw suffered one of his worst outings of the season Sunday, then flew back to Los Angeles where he was examined by specialist Robert Watkins. Manager Dave Roberts said he wasn't sure who would take Kershaw's place in the rotation when his spot comes up again Friday. Kershaw is 11-2 with an NL-best 1.79 ERA this season. ... Milwaukee assigned RHP Taylor Jungmann to Double-A Biloxi. Jungmann began the season in the big league rotation but struggled and was demoted April 29 to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he didn't fare much better, going 0-4 with a 9.58 ERA in five starts. The Brewers sent him to the team's spring training complex in Arizona for a "mental break," according to GM David Stearns, on June 19.