Dodgers belt three homers in win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Not unlike the “Wizard of Oz,” the Los Angeles Dodgers would like you to pay no attention to the home-run hitters behind the curtain, because they insist they are not a home-run hitting team.

The evidence, however, says otherwise.

The Dodgers clubbed three more home runs Tuesday in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

And even after that performance, which boosted Los Angeles’ MLB-leading total to 42 for the season, manager Don Mattingly still hesitates to call his squad a home-run hitting team.

“I wouldn’t (say) that,” he said. “This is a pretty good hitting ballpark.”

Third baseman Justin Turner got the Dodgers offense started with a three-run blast off Garza in the sixth that wiped out a 1-0 deficit.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez each hit two-run home runs in the eighth inning as the Dodgers broke the game open against the Brewers’ bullpen.

“We just stayed after it today,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, we were kind of fighting (Brewers right-hander Matt) Garza for awhile and at least were able to get his pitch count up a little bit. We were able to get on him a little bit there.”

The late offensive production helped right-hander Zack Greinke remain undefeated.

Greinke (5-0) was dominant from the start, scattering two hits over eight innings. Milwaukee’s only run was unearned; coming as a result of an error on center fielder Joc Pederson in the second.

“He was good tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think since he’s been (with the Dodgers) he developed this changeup that’s really a weapon for him. He’s become a four-pitch guy now, and that changeup is a true weapon, almost more than his slider at this point.”

For a while, though, it seemed like all the Brewers would need. Garza (2-4) cruised through his first five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth, allowing a one-out single to second baseman Howie Kendrick then walking Gonzalez.

That brought up Turner, who sent a 3-1 slider to center for his fourth home run of the season and gave Greinke a 3-1 cushion.

“It was a mistake,” said Garza, who was charged with three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. “I was just trying to make pitches. My slider was good, it’s been good. I felt I had good stuff tonight. One pitch cost me.”

The Dodgers broke the game open in the seventh.

Greinke got things started with a one-out double off right-hander Rob Wooten. Counsell turned to lefty Neal Cotts, who struck out Pederson before giving up the home run to Rollins.

Kendrick drew a walk to bring up Gonzalez, who drilled a fastball to center for his ninth of the season.

Gonzalez also walked twice Tuesday and reached base in seven of his eight plate appearances in the series.

“That was a pretty good ways up there,” Mattingly said. “He’s been good.”

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez got things started for Milwaukee in the second with single to left. He scored when Pederson couldn’t hold onto to a fly ball from Jean Segura, who reached second on the error before Greinke closed the inning getting catcher Martin Maldonado to fly out to center.

The loss snapped the Brewers’ three-game winning streak, which was their longest of the season.

NOTES: Milwaukee reinstated 2B Scooter Gennett from the 15-day disabled list and optioned OF Logan Schafer to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Gennett was out since April 21 with a lacerated right hand. ... Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly tweaked his rotation slightly, bumping RHP Carlos Frias back a day to Thursday. RHP Joe Wieland will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday against the Brewers. Mattingly said the move was made just to give Frias an extra day of rest. ... SS Jean Segura returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday. He was struck in the helmet by a fastball from Sunday and was held out Monday as a precautionary measure. ... The Dodgers are east of Phoenix for the first time this season. Prior to Monday, they played 15 home games and nine on the road at Arizona, San Francisco and San Diego.