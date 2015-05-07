Grandal’s two homers, eight RBIs power Dodgers

MILWAUKEE -- Another day, another hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Thursday, it was catcher Yasmani Grandal’s turn to shine, and he made the most of the moment. Grandal hit two home runs and drove in a career-high eight as the Dodgers rolled to a 14-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

“It was a pretty good day for him,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “It was good. He’s been swinging the bat well for a few days now. It seems like he’s kind of caught fire.”

Grandal added two singles and two walks. In six May games, Grandal is hitting .600 (12-for-20) with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

“He’s shown signs of being pretty locked in this series,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I know he came in not where he wanted to be, but I think we saw all series that he was pretty locked in. He had a great day today.”

Grandal’s third-inning walk turned into the tying run when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez drove in two runs with a single to left center, making it 3-3.

Grandal drove in two of his own with a single in the sixth when the Dodgers scored four to go up 7-3.

Grandal’s first home run of the day, a three-run shot off Brewers right-hander Rob Wooten, broke the game open. His second, off right-hander Jonathan Broxton in the ninth, turned it into a rout.

The Dodgers hit nine home runs in the four-game series.

”We all know that this is a hitter’s ballpark,“ Grandal said. ”For me, I’ve never really hit well here. I just haven‘t. I hit two home runs here today and I don’t really know how. I’ve never really driven the ball here.

“Even though this is a hitter’s ballpark, it doesn’t feel that way for me. It plays bigger. I don’t know if it’s that I hit dead center. I’d much rather be playing somewhere else.”

With Grandal leading the way, the Dodgers pounded out 13 hits against five Brewers pitchers. Much of the damage came at the expense of Milwaukee starter Mike Fiers, who was tagged for five runs, five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

“I pitched like crap,” Fiers said. “I gave them way too many opportunities to capitalize on mistakes I made. Walking five isn’t going to cut it against a good-hitting team like this. I put myself in bad situations in a couple innings and they capitalized on every walk I made. Just not a good outing.”

The Brewers got off to a good start offensively, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on first baseman Adam Lind’s RBI double. Lind added a leadoff home run in the fourth and Milwaukee tied the score later that inning on center fielder Gerardo Parra’s RBI single. But the bullpen couldn’t stop the Dodgers’ offense.

“Home runs by the other team are not good,” Counsell said. “It is execution for me. That’s something we have to get better at. It is as simple as that.”

Los Angeles right-hander Carlos Frias improved to 3-0 after allowing three runs, six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings.

”He looked good,“ Mattingly said. ”If we didn’t get to (his spot in the order) there (in the fourth inning), we were willing to go back out with him and let him keep building.

“He had one inning there they got going a little bit, but he bounced out of it -- first and second with nobody out. He got out of that and he was settled back down.”

NOTES: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig, out since April 28 with a sore left hamstring, will begin a rehab assignment at high-Class A Rancho Cucamonga, where he will serve as the Quakes’ designated hitter. ... Milwaukee came into the game looking to win its second consecutive series and just its second series of the season. ... The Brewers lost their first seven series of 2015. ... Juan Uribe was back in the Dodgers’ lineup on Thursday, batting seventh and playing third base. Uribe had a 13-game hitting streak snapped last night when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. During his streak, Uribe batted .318 (38-for-107) with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.