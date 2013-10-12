Preview: Dodgers at Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their pitching rotation lined up perfectly for the National League Championship Series and will be banking on ace Clayton Kershaw to come up big in Saturday’s Game 2 against the host St. Louis Cardinals. Postseason sensation Carlos Beltran drove in all three runs, including an RBI single in the 13th inning, to lift the Cardinals in the series opener. Kershaw lost both starts against St. Louis this season, permitting six runs in 13 frames

Cardinals rookie Michael Wacha can’t match the credentials of Kershaw, but the 22-year-old is coming off perhaps the best back-to-back starts turned in by any pitcher in recent memory. Wacha has surrendered one hit in each of his last two outings and was dominant in a season-saving elimination game against Pittsburgh in the NL Division Series. Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe has a five-game postseason hitting streak and six RBIs in his last three contests.

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (16-9, 1.83 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.78)

Kershaw was dominant in his first NLCS start, striking out 12 and giving up one run on three hits in seven innings against Atlanta. He came back on three days’ rest despite throwing 124 pitches and allowed only two hits on three runs over six frames. Kershaw led the NL with 232 strikeouts, a sparking 1.83 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP, but he is 4-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 career starts against the Cardinals.

Wacha carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in Game 4 in Pittsburgh, only to see it broken up by Pedro Alvarez’s solo home run. It was the only hit allowed by Wacha, who tied his season high with his second straight nine-strikeout performance. He did not allow a run in three of five September starts, including a no-hit bid against Washington that was thwarted by an infield single with two out in the ninth.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beltran has nine RBIs this postseason and 34 in 40 career playoff games.

2. Dodgers CF Andre Ethier returned to the lineup in Game 1, his first start since injuring his left ankle on Sept. 13.

3. Cardinals SS Pete Kozma is 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs against Kershaw.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 2