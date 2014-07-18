Preview: Dodgers at Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers and host St. Louis Cardinals continue their pursuit of division crowns when they emerge from the All-Star break Friday for a big three-game series. The Dodgers won their final two games before the break and have gone 19-10 since June 13 to seize the top spot in the National League West, which they have won three of the last six years. They made their move largely on the strength of some phenomenal play on the road, where they are an NL-best 29-19.

St. Louis seemingly also has shrugged aside a sluggish beginning by going 21-13 before the break and enters the second half just one game behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central, which the Cardinals have captured seven of the last 14 seasons. Los Angeles limited St. Louis to a total of four runs in taking three of four games at home in June. This marks the Dodgers’ first visit to St. Louis since losing Game 6 of last year’s National League Championship Series by a 9-0 margin.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (8-6, 4.23 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (10-6, 3.14)

Haren’s recent struggles continued when he surrendered four runs in four innings of a loss to San Diego on July 11, falling to 1-2 with a 6.49 ERA over a five-start span. He is 4-4 with a 5.05 mark in 10 road outings, giving up 69 hits (11 home runs) in 57 frames. The veteran missed the Cardinals when they visited Los Angeles last month but is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA in six career starts versus St. Louis.

Lynn was torched for seven runs (six earned) in two frames at Los Angeles on June 28 but recovered to win both of his starts so far this month while allowing two runs in 13 1/3 innings. He is 6-2 with a 2.83 ERA at home and has allowed only one home run in 63 2/3 innings at Busch Stadium this year. The 27-year-old never has surrendered a homer in 20 frames over four starts versus the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 4.95 ERA overall.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) is questionable after missing the final three games before the break.

2. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong has recorded five home runs and three stolen bases in eight games since returning from the disabled list earlier this month.

3. Los Angeles All-Star RF Yasiel Puig has collected six doubles, one triple and one home run over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Dodgers 4