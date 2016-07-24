Preview: Dodgers at Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to conclude their road trip with a winning record when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night for the rubber match of their three-game set. Los Angeles dropped the series opener in 16 innings before rallying for four runs in the third inning and three in the sixth en route to a 7-2 triumph on Saturday that evened its record on the trek at 4-4.

Corey Seager is riding a seven-game hitting streak during which he is 14-for-35 while Justin Turner is 14-for-37 with five home runs and 14 RBIs over the first eight games of the Dodgers' trip. St. Louis managed only six hits as its winning streak ended at five games. Aledmys Diaz had his string of four straight two-hit performances come to a halt, but the 25-year-old Cuban did record a single Saturday to run his hitting streak to five contests. The Cardinals are 6-3 on their 10-game homestand and trail Miami by one game and Los Angeles by two for wild-card spots in the National League.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (8-3, 4.30 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Mayers (NR)

Kazmir won his sixth consecutive decision on Tuesday as he allowed one run and four hits while registering eight strikeouts in seven innings at Washington. The 32-year-old native of Houston is unbeaten in his last 12 starts, last losing on May 9 to the New York Mets. Kazmir produced his longest outing of the season five days later against St. Louis, giving up three runs - two earned - and five hits over 8 2/3 frames to improve to 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA in three career starts versus the Cardinals.

Mayers was scheduled to start for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday but instead was brought up to make his major-league debut. "I'm looking to pitch well, and whatever happens after that is out of my control," the 24-year-old from Ohio told the Cardinals' website. "But hopefully I can make a good impression that will stick in their head a little bit." Mayers has split this season between Memphis and Double-A Springfield, going a combined 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA in 18 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals OF Matt Holliday is 4-for-13 lifetime against Kazmir, with half of the hits being solo home runs.

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games at Busch Stadium.

3. Seven of St. Louis 1B Matt Adams' last eight hits have been for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 1