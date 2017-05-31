Preview: Dodgers at Cardinals

The surging Los Angeles Dodgers are back atop the National League West, and they’ll aim for a seventh straight victory when they take on the host St. Louis Cardinals in the third of a four-game series Wednesday. The Dodgers won 11 of their last 13 contests and have scored 39 runs during a six-game winning streak.

St. Louis has dropped 10 of its last 13 contests to fall below .500 for the first time since May 4. The Cardinals managed to cool off rookie Cody Bellinger, who went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts Tuesday, but the rest of the Los Angeles lineup picked up the slack in a 9-4 win. The Dodgers’ bullpen also continued its strong performance with six pitchers combining for five solid innings, though the Cardinals broke through against Chris Hatcher in the eighth inning to snap a 24 2/3 inning scoreless streak for Los Angeles relievers. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina ended the streak with a solo shot and his homer off Sergio Romo on May 24 was the last run the Dodgers’ bullpen allowed before the streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-5, 4.28 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (3-4, 3.32)

Ryu returns to the rotation after just one relief appearance. The 30-year-old South Korean was excellent in his one outing out of the bullpen, allowing two hits over four scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Thursday to earn his first career save. Ryu is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three games (two starts) against St. Louis.

Martinez has recorded six straight quality starts, but the Cardinals have lost the last two times he has taken the mound. The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic struck out nine and allowed three runs over 7 1/3 innings in a loss at Colorado on Friday. Martinez is 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA in seven games (six starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley has recorded multiple hits in three of his past four games, going 7-for-12 with three extra-base hits over that span.

2. Cardinals OF Tommy Pham had his five-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday but has walked in four straight games.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 7-for-23 during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Dodgers 4