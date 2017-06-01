Preview: Dodgers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have found victories hard to come by during a 13-game stretch against National League West foes but look to complete the span with consecutive wins. The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday for the finale of their four-game set after posting a 2-1 victory that represents only their fourth win in 12 games against the Dodgers, San Francisco and Colorado.

The light-hitting Dexter Fowler hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of St. Louis' victory on Wednesday that ended a three-game skid during which the club allowed 22 runs. Stephen Piscotty went 2-for-3 in his return to the team after a five-game absence tied to his mother being diagnosed with ALS. Wednesday's loss halted the Dodgers' six-game winning streak and the team ended May with a 19-9 mark, the third-best record for the month during the club's tenure in Los Angeles. Phenom Cody Bellinger is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts in the series but tied the franchise record for homers in a month by a rookie with nine, which he now shares with James Loney (Sept. 2007) and Joc Pederson (May 2015).

TV: 1:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (5-3, 4.20)

McCarthy has recorded back-to-back stellar outings, allowing one run and five hits over 12 innings in the two victories. He blanked the Chicago Cubs on two hits over six frames in his last turn and has given up two or fewer runs in six of his eight starts. McCarthy has posted a 4.15 ERA in three career no-decisions against St. Louis and has shut down Jhonny Peralta (1-for-21) and Jedd Gyorko (0-for-15).

Wainwright has overcome a poor start with three straight victories, giving up one run and 12 hits over 20 1/3 innings during the stretch. He shut down Colorado at Coors Field in his last turn as he allowed just three hits over seven scoreless frames. Wainwright is 4-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 14 career appearances (11 starts) versus the Dodgers and has enjoyed success against Adrian Gonzalez (4-for-19) and Chase Utley (5-for-24).

WALK-OFFS

1. Gyorko will play Thursday after the birth of his son on Tuesday night and go on the paternity list Friday before rejoining the team for Sunday's road game against the Cubs.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner (hamstring) took batting practice and ran the bases Wednesday but remains sidelined for at least another week, according to manager Dave Roberts.

3. St. Louis recalled RHP John Gant from Triple-A Memphis and unconditionally released veteran RHP Jonathan Broxton (6.89 ERA).

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Dodgers 4