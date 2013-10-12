Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2 (13): Carlos Beltran capped a three-RBI night by singling home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 13th inning as host St. Louis prevailed in a marathon Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Beltran pounded a 3-1 fastball from Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen down the right-field line to plate Daniel Descalso, who started the winning rally with a one-out bloop single off Chris Withrow (0-1). Beltran also had a two-run double in the third inning and kept the game tied in the 10th by gunning down Mark Ellis at home plate on a shallow fly ball to right.

Lance Lynn (1-0), the Cardinals’ seventh pitcher, worked two innings for the victory as he capped seven scoreless frames from St. Louis’ bullpen. Game 2 is set for Saturday afternoon, with Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw opposing rookie Michael Wacha.

Juan Uribe had two hits - including a two-run single - for Los Angeles, which hit into three double plays, stranded 11 men and was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the third-longest game in NCLS history.

The Dodgers went ahead in the third, loading the bases on a leadoff double by Carl Crawford and a pair of walks before Uribe bounced a single up the middle for a 2-0 lead. The Cardinals tied it in the bottom of the frame, getting a two-out single by starting pitcher Joe Kelly and a walk by Matt Carpenter before Beltran hammered a two-run double off the wall in center field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke struck out a season-high 10 and limited St. Louis to two runs and four hits in eight innings, while Cardinals RHP Kelly gave up two runs on six hits over six frames. ... Beltran collected his seventh, eighth and ninth RBIs of this postseason to run his career total to 34 in 40 playoff games. ... Uribe had two hits and two RBIs for the third straight game, tying a mark for the longest such streak in postseason history held by five other players.