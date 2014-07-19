Cardinals 4, Dodgers 2: Joe Kelly tossed seven strong innings and Matt Adams had a two-run homer as host St. Louis won its second straight over Los Angeles.

Kelly (2-1), making his second start since coming off the disabled list, yielded a run and four hits while striking out four. Matt Holliday followed up a three-RBI performance Friday night with a two-run single before leaving in the fifth as the Cardinals won for the seventh time in nine games.

All-Star Dee Gordon had three hits and scored a run for the Dodgers, who have produced 12 runs in a 3-4 stretch. Zack Greinke (11-6) was reached for four runs and six hits with a season-high five walks in 5 2/3 rocky innings.

St. Louis got all it needed in the first inning as Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk and Kolten Wong singled before an error pushed both runners into scoring position. Holliday singled to center to start the scoring and Adams followed with his 12th blast of the year to make it 4-0.

Gordon singled in the third and moved to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch, and Hanley Ramirez drove him in with a two-out base hit. Kelly retired the side in order in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings before the Dodgers pushed across a run against the Cardinals’ bullpen in the eighth, but Trevor Rosenthal stranded a runner in the ninth for his 30th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Holliday was tagged in the head on a pickoff attempt at second base in the first inning. He left for precautionary reasons, although doctors ruled out a concussion. ... Dodgers All-Star RF Yasiel Puig also left the game with a sore left hand after being hit by a pitch in the third. ... Kelly missed nearly three months with a hamstring strain before allowing six earned runs in three innings at Milwaukee before the All-Star break.