Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2: Matt Adams belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning as host St. Louis upended Clayton Kershaw for the second time in four games to advance to the National League Championship Series for the fourth consecutive year.

After being limited to just one hit over the first six innings, the Cardinals erased a 2-0 deficit in short order while chasing Kershaw from the contest. Matt Holliday and Jhonny Peralta singled to lead off the seventh before Adams deposited an 0-1 curveball into the team’s bullpen in right-center field for his first homer off a left-hander since July 7.

St. Louis awaits the winner of the San Francisco-Washington series, which has the Giants holding a 2-1 advantage heading into Game 4 on Tuesday. Adams’ blast made a winner out of Marco Gonzales (2-0), who allowed one hit in one inning of relief before Pat Neshek pitched a perfect eighth and Trevor Rosenthal stranded two runners in the ninth for his third save.

Pitching on three days’ rest, Kershaw (0-2) struck out the side in both the first and sixth innings before exiting without retiring a batter in the seventh after yielding three runs on four hits. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also breezed through the first six frames in Game 1 on Friday before surrendering eight runs on as many hits and departing after 6 2/3 innings in St. Louis’ 10-9 victory.

Juan Uribe had an RBI single and Carl Crawford scored a run and had two of the eight singles for NL West champion Los Angeles. Andre Ethier drew the start in place of struggling Yasiel Puig, but endured his own trouble on the bases when he was picked off at third base to end the sixth inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kershaw fell to 1-5 with a 5.12 ERA in the playoffs and became the first Los Angeles pitcher to lose four consecutive postseason starts. ... With the teams locked in a scoreless draw in the sixth inning, Crawford came around to score as RF Matt Kemp grounded into a 6-4-3 double play and Uribe later greeted RHP Seth Maness with an RBI single to right. ... St. Louis RHP Shelby Miller allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings to receive a no-decision in his first career postseason start. ... The Cardinals swatted seven homers in the NLDS, the most in a playoff series by a team that ranked last in its league (105) during the regular season.