Happy Holliday’s three RBIs power Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- It was a milestone night for left fielder Matt Holliday and a winning one for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Driving in all three runs Friday, Holliday paced St. Louis to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Holliday’s first-inning double that scored second baseman Kolten Wong was the 400th two-bagger of his career. In the fifth inning, Holliday scored the 1,000th run of his career when he rifled a two-run homer to center, a 435-foot blast off Los Angeles starter Dan Haren.

“I didn’t even know, actually,” Holliday said when asked how it felt to score 1,000 runs. “It just means I’ve played with a lot of great players who have knocked me in.”

The result kept the Cardinals (53-44) within a game of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central, and the Dodgers (54-44) fell into a first-place tie with San Francisco in the NL West.

Two swings of Holliday’s bat were the reasons why, providing a reminder that he might be ready to enjoy one of his characteristic second-half surges after slugging only six homers and knocking in 45 runs before the All-Star break.

His double was a laser that short-hopped the center field wall. His homer, off a bad first-pitch fastball from Haren, hit about three-fourths of the way up a grassy knoll behind the center field wall.

“It’s a good sign when you’re hitting the ball to the grass,” Holliday said. “It means you’re hitting the ball up the middle with backspin. You’re feeling good.”

Aside from a brief stretch last month when he tried Holliday in the No. 2 spot, manager Mike Matheny has kept his veteran slugger in the No. 3 hole, figuring that at some point he would start pounding the ball.

“He’s just nice to watch when it all clicks,” Matheny said of Holliday. “Matt’s had a great career. I‘m looking forward to see him taking off in the second half.”

Lance Lynn (11-6) and three relievers made Holliday’s three RBIs stand up. Avenging a two-inning, seven-run pounding at Los Angeles’ hands on June 28, Lynn worked into the seventh this time, yielding only four hits and two runs while walking four and whiffing nine.

Lynn said he had a hard time regaining his rhythm after going nine days between starts because of the All-Star break.

“I didn’t like it,” he said. “I played catch every day, but I like to get into a routine and pitch on the fifth day.”

Lynn departed after third baseman Juan Uribe and catcher A.J. Ellis opened the seventh with doubles, slicing St. Louis’ lead to 3-1. Reliever Seth Maness wild-pitched Ellis home with one out, but that was it for the Dodgers’ attack.

Pat Neshek worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth inning. Trevor Rosenthal pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 29th save in 33 opportunities.

Haren (8-7) absorbed his third straight loss, giving up eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“I thought his split was as good as I’ve seen, and he was doing a good job getting outs with his back-door cutter against lefties,” Ellis said of Haren. “But he got hurt in the middle of the plate. Holliday likes to hit in a certain zone and two balls ended up there.”

NOTES: St. Louis manager Mike Matheny decided not to start ace RHP Adam Wainwright this weekend against Los Angeles, opting instead to rest the National League All-Star starter until Tuesday night, when he’ll face Tampa Bay. Struggling starter Shelby Miller will also get time off and might work out of the bullpen. The team won’t need a fifth starter until Aug. 2. ... The Dodgers on Friday recalled LHP reliever Paco Rodriguez from Triple-A Albuquerque. Rodriguez, a key part of the team’s bullpen last year, retired the Cardinals in order in the seventh. ... The Dodgers also activated INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) from the disabled list and optioned INF Carlos Triunfel to Albuquerque. Turner pinch-hit for reliever Chris Perez in the seventh and grounded out.