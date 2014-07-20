Cardinals move closer to first place with win over Dodgers

ST. LOUIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was impressed by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Joe Kelly’s work Saturday.

“He kept throwing his fastball on the outside corner,” Gonzalez said. “You were either going to get a single off it or make an out. He didn’t throw it where you could drive it.”

Tying the longest start of his brief major league career, Kelly pitched seven strong innings as St. Louis crawled within a half-game of first place in the National League Central with a 4-2 decision at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Kelly (2-1) allowed only four hits, none after shortstop Hanley Ramirez’s RBI infield hit in the third, and a run with one walk and four strikeouts. Kelly retired the last 13 hitters he faced on just 42 pitches, finishing the day with 99 pitches.

It was just the second start for Kelly since his return from a torn hamstring that cost him nearly three months. In his first start off the disabled list, Kelly was lit up for six runs in three innings on July 11 in Milwaukee.

The difference between that game and this one?

“I don’t know if my command was that much better this game compared to Milwaukee,” Kelly said. “I was just trying to get ahead of hitters and make them beat the ball on the ground, get through innings a little quicker.”

Prior to this game, Kelly had reached the seventh inning just two times in 35 career starts. According to manager Mike Matheny, Kelly’s ability to go deeper in games is the next step he must take to become the kind of starter the organization is seeking.

“It’s just a matter of continuing to make pitches and getting into that position,” Matheny said. “He got into a groove where he was trusting his stuff. He was throwing that heavy sinker today. That’s the type of pitcher he can be, and should be.”

Kelly pitched with a cushion after the Cardinals (54-44) jumped on Los Angeles starter Zack Greinke for four first-inning runs.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter walked and second baseman Kolten Wong beat out an infield single, with a throwing error by second baseman Dee Gordon moving the runners up 90 feet.

Left fielder Matt Holliday lined a two-run single to left-center field and advanced to second on a fielding error by left fielder Carl Crawford. First baseman Matt Adams lined a first-pitch homer to the seats in right, his 12th home run of the year.

Greinke (11-6) didn’t allow another run after that, although he walked a season-high five in 5 2/3 innings. Greinke allowed six hits and four runs, fanning three, as he lost for the first time in his last five decisions against St. Louis.

The Dodgers (54-45) drew within two runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Crawford off reliever Sam Freeman, but that was it for their struggling offense. Pat Neshek fanned the only two men he faced to get out of the eighth and Trevor Rosenthal induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play from pinch-hitter Andre Ethier for his 30th save, tying Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel for the league lead.

Los Angeles, which fell a half-game behind San Francisco in the West, has scored just 12 runs in its last seven games.

“It usually takes one big inning and then it all breaks out,” Gonzalez said of his team’s offensive woes.

Both teams lost their No. 3 hitters before the game ended. Holliday left the game in the fifth inning, suffering from a headache and dizziness after a first-inning collision with Ramirez on a pickoff play at second base. Team physicians ruled out a concussion.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig departed in the eighth for pinch-hitter Matt Kemp due to a sore left hand. Puig was plunked in the third inning by a changeup and his status for Sunday night’s series finale isn’t known.

