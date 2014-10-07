EditorsNote: in 13th graf, adds Lackey tying career postseason strikeout high

Wong’s homer carries Cardinals past Dodgers

ST. LOUIS -- The team that hit fewer homers than any other in the National League is suddenly living by the long ball.

Second baseman Kolten Wong belted a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series.

St. Louis would advance to the NL Championship Series if it wins Game 4 on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Wong’s homer was the sixth of the series for St. Louis, which cracked just 105 in the regular season. Only one major league team, the Kansas City Royals, hit fewer.

“We’ve heard a lot about that this season,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of his team’s lack of power. “It’s nice to see them in big situations like this. We’re taking good at-bats. When you do that, the ball will jump from time to time.”

It exploded off Wong’s bat after reliever Scott Elbert, who gave up a leadoff double to catcher Yadier Molina, hung a first-pitch slider. Wong unloaded a towering, 407-foot blast through the rain and into the St. Louis bullpen in right-center as the crowd of 47,574 -- the largest in Busch Stadium III history -- roared its delight.

The homer held extra significance for Wong. His last postseason memory was lurid, as he was picked off first for the final out of Game 4 of last year’s World Series with the potential tying run at the plate.

“Last year didn’t go as planned,” Wong said. “On this stage, I‘m happy I could do something special to help this team. I‘m really excited.”

Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said he picked Elbert, a lefty pitched in only six games as a September call-up, because of his arm angle. Other options such as right-hander Pedro Baez and left-hander J.P. Howell coughed up critical homers in the series’ first two games.

“We wanted to give them a different look,” Mattingly said. “We feel like we know what we want to go with these guys. We haven’t been able to get it there.”

Wong’s homer made a winner of veteran John Lackey, who fanned eight in seven solid innings of work. Lackey gave up one run on five hits and a walk, passing the New York Yankees’ C.C. Sabathia for the most postseason innings by an active pitcher with 111.

Lackey retired 10 of 11 batters in one stretch before getting touched for the Dodgers’ only run in the sixth on a two-out double by shortstop Hanley Ramirez that scored center fielder Yasiel Puig.

“I felt a little more comfortable in the middle innings,” said Lackey, whose strikeout total tied his career postseason high.

Los Angeles left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, making his first start since Sept. 12, when he left after an inning with left shoulder irritation, allowed five hits and a run in six innings. Ryu walked one and whiffed four, retiring the last seven hitters he faced.

The only mistake Ryu made wound up in the right-center-field seats, courtesy of red-hot third baseman Matt Carpenter, who homered for the third consecutive game. The leadoff shot in the bottom of the third broke a scoreless tie.

Carpenter became the first NL left-handed batter to belt homers in three straight postseason games since the San Francisco Giants’ Barry Bonds did so in 2002.

“I feel really good at the plate right now,” Carpenter said. “I never went through a stretch (in the regular season) that I felt I was really hot. I would take it now than in the regular season any time. This is when it matters.”

Trevor Rosenthal picked up his second save of the series, working around a pair of one-out singles in the ninth.

NOTES: Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly announced before Monday night’s game that LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Game 4 on three days of rest. Kershaw did it last year in the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, pitching six innings and allowing two runs, both unearned, a no-decision. ... St. Louis will stick with RHP Shelby Miller for Game 4 instead of moving up RHP Adam Wainwright on short rest. It will be Miller’s first postseason start. ... The Cardinals’ 68 postseason wins since 1996 are second in the majors. The New York Yankees own 97 playoff victories in that time.