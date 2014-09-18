Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The streaky Los Angeles Dodgers hope to hit another hot stretch when they begin a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs in the Windy City on Thursday. After winning three straight to open a four-game lead in the National League West, the Dodgers have been outscored 26-6 while dropping their past two contests. Their division lead is down to two games over San Francisco, which will visit Dodger Stadium for three games starting Monday.

The last-place Cubs are coming off a sweep of visiting Cincinnati in which they allowed only one run and 11 hits over three contests. By comparison, Dodgers pitchers were shelled for 21 hits in Wednesday’s 16-2 loss at Colorado, and starter Carlos Frias didn’t get out of the first inning. Los Angeles needs workhorse Zack Greinke to give the taxed bullpen a break when he opposes left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada and the Cubs in the opener.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (15-8, 2.64 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3, 3.34)

Greinke has recorded four straight quality starts and won his last three decisions. The 30-year-old tossed six scoreless innings in Saturday’s rout of the Giants to reach the 15-win plateau for the fourth straight season. Greinke is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA in six starts against the Cubs.

After an impressive start to his big-league career, Wada has faded in his last three starts - all Cubs losses. The 33-year-old from Japan failed to get through the fourth inning Sept. 5 and didn’t survive the fifth Friday at Pittsburgh, his two shortest outings of the season. Wada faced the Dodgers on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles, allowing two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

1. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly is hopeful SS Hanley Ramirez will be ready to return to the lineup Thursday after missing the past two games with a right elbow strain.

2. Cubs 3B Luis Valbuena is 7-for-18 with three doubles and seven strikeouts against Greinke.

3. Los Angeles 2B Dee Gordon is hitting .353 during a 10-game hitting streak and has recorded multiple hits in five straight contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Cubs 3