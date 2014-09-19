Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ recent roller coaster ride appears back on the upswing after a rare late rally in the opener of their four-game road set against the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are unlikely to need similar late-game theatrics when Clayton Kershaw looks to become the majors’ first 20-game winner Friday. Los Angeles is 4-3 over its last seven games, but has run extremely hot-and-cold over that stretch, outscoring the opposition 40-9 in the wins while getting outscored 35-6 in the losses.

The Dodgers overcame a poor start from Zack Greinke and won when trailing after six innings for only the second time in 56 tries Thursday to stretch their lead over San Francisco in the National League West to 2½ games. Los Angeles is a league-best 47-31 on the road and has also enjoyed much success in Chicago, winning eight of the last 11 times the teams played in Wrigley Field and 11 of 14 meetings overall. The Cubs have been highly inconsistent for most of September, holding their opponents to two runs or fewer in six of their seven wins while allowing seven or more runs in seven of their nine losses.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (19-3, 1.70 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (6-14, 6.09)

Continuing his quest for his third NL Cy Young Award in four years, Kershaw fortified his resume by limiting San Francisco to two runs over eight frames in Sunday’s 4-2 victory – the seventh straight turn he has lasted that long. The outing also marked the first time during his five-start winning streak that the four-time All-Star has allowed more than one earned run. Kershaw, who is 10-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 12 road starts, hasn’t faced the Cubs this season but is only 3-2 despite a 1.60 ERA in five all-time outings against Chicago.

Jackson (right lat strain) has been on the disabled list for nearly a month, but is expected to be activated in time to take the mound on Friday. The Dodgers’ sixth-round draft pick in 2001 enters this turn on a three-start losing streak after getting roughed up for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Giants on Aug. 20. Jackson’s only victory in his last 11 starts came against Los Angeles on Aug. 3 when he yielded two runs in six frames, improving to 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA in seven career turns against his former team.

WALK-OFFS

1. With victories in the final three games of the series, Los Angeles can tie its single-season franchise record for road wins (50 in 1974).

2. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo (strained lower back) was available for pinch-hit duty Thursday and is expected back in the lineup Friday.

3. Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon is batting .357 during an 11-game hitting streak and needs one more stolen base to tie Davey Lopes (63 in 1976) for sixth place on the team’s single-season list.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Cubs 1