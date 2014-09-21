Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saving their biggest bullets for a looming series with the rival San Francisco Giants and hoping they don’t suffer any self-inflicted wounds in the process. The visiting Dodgers try to take three of four from the last-place Chicago Cubs when they wrap up a series at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Los Angeles remains 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West.

Jamey Wright will start a bullpen game for the Dodgers, and the veteran right-hander has fared well against the Cubs this season, pitching four scoreless innings over three relief stints versus Chicago. The move allows Los Angeles to hold right-hander Dan Haren back a day so he can start the opener of a three-game series with the Giants on Monday. The Dodgers outscored the Cubs 22-9 in the first two games of the series, but Chicago rallied for an 8-7 win Saturday to even the season series at three games apiece.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Jamey Wright (5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jacob Turner (5-10, 6.20)

Wright started a bullpen game for Tampa Bay last September, marking his only big-league start since 2007 with Texas. The 39-year-old has made 59 relief appearances this season but has given up five runs in 2 1/3 innings over his last four outings. He did toss a scoreless inning against the Cubs on Friday, though, and is 8-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 21 career appearances (15 starts) versus Chicago.

Since picking up his first win for the Cubs on Sept. 1, Turner has lost his last two starts. He was roughed up for a season-high seven runs in 4 1/3 innings last time out at Pittsburgh. Turner is 0-1 with an 8.16 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers including two meetings this May when he was with Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Dee Gordon has recorded eight straight multi-hit games and is riding a 13-game hitting streak. He is 4-for-6 versus Turner.

2. Cubs RF Jorge Soler went 0-for-3 Saturday, only the third time in his first 18 big-league games he has failed to record a hit.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who homered twice Saturday and leads the majors with 111 RBIs, is 3-for-7 with two doubles versus Turner.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Cubs 4