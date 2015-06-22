Preview: Dodgers at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs seek their first three-game winning streak in more than a month when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in the opener of a four-game series. Chicago, which has won three consecutive contests since capturing six in a row from May 11-16, made it two straight on Sunday with an 8-0 triumph at Minnesota.

Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Dexter Fowler belted his second career grand slam for the Cubs, who have allowed a total of two runs in their last four victories. Los Angeles salvaged the finale of its three-game set against San Francisco, posting a 10-2 victory on Sunday. Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers to lead a 16-hit attack as the Dodgers registered their second win in seven contests. Los Angeles reached double digits in runs for the fifth time this season and first since June 1, when it rolled to an 11-4 triumph at Colorado.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (5-4, 3.29 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (1-1, 3.68)

Kershaw had his four-start unbeaten streak halted by Texas on Wednesday when he yielded four runs (three earned) in six innings en route to his fourth loss - one more than his total last year. The 27-year-old reigning National League MVP and Cy Young Award winner allowed a total of three runs in his previous four outings and has reached double digits in strikeouts in four of his last five turns. Kershaw is 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA in six starts versus Chicago.

Wada is coming off his first win of the season, a triumph at Cleveland on Wednesday in which he scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings. It was the longest outing of the year for the 34-year-old native of Japan, who failed to last six frames in any of his previous five turns. Wada made two starts against Los Angeles in 2014, allowing a total of three runs over 10 2/3 innings without factoring in the decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez ended his 17-game homerless drought Sunday with his second blast in 25 contests.

2. Chicago optioned C Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa after the 22-year-old delivered a two-run single in Sunday’s win to wrap up a six-game stint during which he went 8-for-22 with a homer and six RBIs.

3. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner has homered in three straight games, collecting six RBIs in the process.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Cubs 1